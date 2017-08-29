25°
News

'LNP taking Bundy for granted' says Shorten in town

Jim Alouat
| 29th Aug 2017 3:35 PM
POLLY VISIT: Queensland Senator Anthony Chisholm and Oakwood Sheet Metal Works Len Lemura with Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and Morgan Pashley.
POLLY VISIT: Queensland Senator Anthony Chisholm and Oakwood Sheet Metal Works Len Lemura with Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and Morgan Pashley. Mike Knott BUN290817SHORTEN7

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 5PM: PITT HITS BACK

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt says Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten is making some big assumptions about the region given his short time in the electorate.

"If he's basing his views on what the Member for Bundaberg has told him, then he's been misinformed,” Mr Pitt said.

"Maybe Mr Shorten should talk to some of the tax-paying, rate-paying residents in the region who are happy to support people in need, but don't want to see welfare payments being used for alcohol and drugs.

"I want to ensure people are using welfare for the essentials and kids are going to school after eating breakfast and with the equipment they need to learn.”

Mr Pitt said he had consulted with a broad cross-section of the community, including welfare organisations, chambers of commerce, businesses and individuals.

"I've had people stop me in the street and tell me what a good idea it is,” he said.

"There is overwhelming support for the Cashless Debit Card.”

EARLIER:

A CASHLESS welfare card will not work in Bundaberg unless it has full community support, says Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten who accused the Coalition of taking the Bundaberg region for granted.

Mr Shorten made the comments when he visited Oakwood Sheet Metal in East Bundaberg today with Queensland Senator Anthony Chisholm.

"The last thing we want to see is Canberra imposing outcomes on local communities,” Mr Shorten said.

"There's no doubt that there is concern in the community about the prevalence of ice and other drugs of addiction.

"But let's also recognise that unless the community wants to do this cashless welfare card it won't work.”

Mr Shorten said he was keen to read a government report into areas where the cashless welfare card had been rolled out already.

Oakwood Sheet Metal Works' Len Lemura with Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten.
Oakwood Sheet Metal Works' Len Lemura with Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten. mike knott

While light on policy detail, Mr Shorten said he wanted to focus on creating jobs and apprenticeships for the region and used Oakwood Sheet Metal as an example.

"This is a manufacturing operation, which I think a lot of Australians don't realise still exists in Australia and regional Australia,” Mr Shorten said.

"What's really pleasing about this family business is it's employing apprentices, and it's encouraging others to either stay in Bundaberg or attract people from Brisbane to come and work in Bundaberg.”

Mr Shorten indicated the lack of support for apprenticeships, and the NBN rollout in Bundaberg, which he described as a "shemozzle”, showed a Federal Government out of touch with the Bundaberg region.

"What Bundaberg needs is a government in Canberra who shows the same sort of courage and inventiveness and determination as we see in Oakwood Sheet Metal,” Mr Shorten said.

"What this business needs and what Bundaberg needs is a government in Canberra who knows where this place is and doesn't take it for granted as the LNP has.”

Mr Shorten will be at a public forum at the Brothers Club tonight from 6pm.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  apprenticeships auspol bill shorten jobs oakwood sheet metal

Just In

Bundy set to get modern new development

Bundy set to get modern new development

A FIVE-STOREY development containing a mix of short-term accommodation, a restaurant, multiple dwellings and a function facility was given the green light.

Drunk and on the wrong side of the road

The woman told police she had been drinking.

Drivers had to dodge drink driver

Gumtree buyer gets snared in Booby trap

FURNITURE FRAUD: Samantha Booby, 20, sold a phone on Gumtree, took the buyer's money and never sent the item. She told Bundaberg Magistrates Court she spent the cash on furniture.

Woman sells phone online, then keeps it

Business will be a showcase

BUSINESS: DO YOU want your business to improve and grow? Well, go along to the Business Showcase on September 7 and 8 at the Bundaberg Civic Centre.

Business Showcase on September 7 and 8 at the Bundaberg Civic Centre

Local Partners

Travel time to cut in half from Wide Bay to QLD cities

IMAGINE being able to travel from Hervey Bay to Brisbane in as little as two hours.

Warning to watch out for debris

Keep a proper look-out.

High tides wash branches into water

Rum, music and food what else could you want?

BIG SPIRIT: Festival goers enjoying the day at the Spirit of Bundaberg Festival at the Bundaberg Rum Distillery.

Big spirit returns to Bundy

ANGER: Falls tickets reselling online for 3+ times amount

Crowds at Falls Festival in Bryon Bay. Photo: Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy

Three-day tickets were re-selling online for over $3,000

Netflix doco screened locally

SCREENING: Netflix's Chasing Coral to be shown in Bundy.

Chasing Coral shown to support Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef

Six shows to watch after Game of Thrones

With the next and final season at least a year away you may be wondering what you should be doing with your nights.

GAME OF THRONES FINALE: Five things you missed

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke in a scene from the season 7 finale of Game of Thrones. Supplied by Foxtel.

There is so much in the Game of Thrones finale we need to talk about

MOVIE REVIEW: First Muslim rom-com is a true joy

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Osamah Sami stars in the movie Ali's Wedding, loosely based on his own life. Supplied by Madman Films.

Australia’s first mainstream Muslim rom-com is a crowd-pleaser.

Netflix is making its own cannabis

Streaming service Netflix is developing its own line of cannabis as part of a promotion for a new show.

The streaming giant is developing its own range of cannabis.

Search for Clarence dog with bow wow factor

Melinda Schneider and her late dogs Rosy and Daisy who starred in her stage show. Melinda is after a well-trained Clarence Valley dog to join her on stage for a song during her upcoming Saraton Theatre tribute show to Doris Day.

Does your dog have what it takes to perform on stage at Saraton

Q&A: Lambie in pitched battle over 'racist' Australia Day

Jacqui Lambie and Dan Sultan on the ABC’s Q&A panel.

Dan Sultan and Jacqui Lambie have clashed on Q&A

REVIEW: Kinky Boots is the right mix of high heels and heart

Callum Francis as Lola in a scene from the stage musical Kinky Boots.

AWARD-winning musical is on in Brisbane through October.

BEST OF BOTH WORLDS- 5 ACRES WITH AMAZING CONVENIENCE

13 Norgrove Road, Branyan 4670

Residential Land You can enjoy the best of both worlds here, town convenience with ... $361,000

You can enjoy the best of both worlds here, town convenience with country ambience on 5 acres. Build your dream home on this dream acreage. For the busy horse...

LAST ELEVATED COASTAL VIEW ALLOTMENT

27 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Thinking of a sea change? This is the perfect place to be! ... $220,000

Thinking of a sea change? This is the perfect place to be! Act Now to secure the very last elevated coastal view allotment left from the sale from stages 3 and 4...

BREATHTAKINGLY STUNNING OCEAN FRONT RESIDENCE

209 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

The first word that comes to mind when you inspect this property is stunning. Located at the southern end of Bargara this breathtaking home will leave you...

TITLE TO HIGH TIDE WATER MARK WITH DIRECT BEACH ACCESS AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

57 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 $1,190,000

Welcome to 57 Woongarra Scenic Drive, this absolute ocean front home located on Bargara's most exclusive address offers breathtaking unlimited and uninterrupted...

STUNNING FAMILY HOME!

64 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 1 5 O/O $199,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated low set Queenslander situated on a spacious 1012m2 allotment just minutes to CBD, local shops, hospital and schools...

ACREAGE LIVING CLOSE TO TOWN

39 Ghost Gum Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 1 4 $385,000

If you're looking for the perfect home to relax on acreage land, still being close to the city comforts then look no further. This home is set on two acres, it is...

HOUSE ON 5 ACRES

3 Denny Court, Yandaran 4673

House 3 1 $299,000

This great family home is on 2 ha approx. 5 acres Partly fenced This low set Queenslander has been fully re-stumped. It features: - 3 good size bedrooms ...

TRANQUIL TREED OUTLOOK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 Macpherson Court, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Enjoy the lovely tranquil treed outlook in your huge under roof outdoor entertaining area along with Bundaberg's beautiful climate. Centrally located in the...

REDUCED! GREAT INVESTMENT OR FIRST HOME BUYER!

83 Malvern Drive, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 2 $290,000

Well designed 4-bedroom family home on a massive 1205m2 block located in the Majestic Palms Estate. A fantastic opportunity to live in a near new home in beautiful...

WHAT A BEAUTY!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

GALLERY: The magnificent transformation of CQ's best renovation

Hardwood weatherboard cladding being used to tie in with the original home on the Agnes St renovation.

Acute Builders took out the award with a classic Queenslander reno

Brand new venue opening in Mooloolaba in weeks

Walter Iezzi is opening a new tapas and wine bar in Mooloolaba, Back Lane.

Plenty of buzz about new bar coming to Mooloolaba

Toowoomba agency to give full real estate experience

NOW OPEN: Residence Estate Agents principal Matt Jesse with son James and wife Jo Jesse at the opening function of the new real estate agent.

A new boutique real estate agency is on a mission

$3.3m retirement living project proposed for golf club

Lutheran Community Care has 12 retirement living locations.

Members to vote on potential $3.3 million retirement housing project