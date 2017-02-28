30°
News

LNP sugar bill could delay dispute, industry warns

Geoff Egan
| 28th Feb 2017 1:54 PM
Sugar growers are concerned a dispute between miller Wilmar and marketer Queensland Sugar Limited will not be resolved before the start of the season.
Sugar growers are concerned a dispute between miller Wilmar and marketer Queensland Sugar Limited will not be resolved before the start of the season. SCOTT POWICK

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FORCING warring sugar miller Wilmar and marketer Queensland Sugar Limited to go to arbitration could delay a resolution by months, industry bodies have warned.

After the bill was declared urgent, Queensland Parliament will debate an LNP bill that would force the parties into arbitration. The debate wil be on Wednesday.

The dispute began in 2014 when Wilmar announced it would no longer use QSL to market the sugar it had milled for growers and from the 2017 season onwards it would sell the produce itself. That season is weeks away.

In 2015 an LNP plan to allow farmers to choose whether Wilmar or QSL would market their sugar was voted into law despite the government opposing it. The six other Queensland sugar millers have made marketing agreements with QSL under this legislation, Wilmar has not.

Growers are largely stuck with one miller - the one that has the mill nearest to them. In the current situation, growers delivering to a Wilmar mill will have their sugar marketed by Wilmar, not QSL.

An agreement between the two companies would allow farmers to choose who marketed the milled sugar.

LNP leader Tim Nicholls said the latest bill would send Wilmar and QSL to mediation to end the dispute.

Although farmers group Canegrowers and millers body Australian Sugar Milling Council disagree on whether the bill should be passed, they agreed forced mediation could extend the process.

ASMC CEO Dominic Nolan said the bill would delay the dispute being resolved for months.

"This could potentially send the process back to square one," he said.

"It could set the process back by months."

He said at the very least the bill should not have been declared urgent and should have been "scrutinised".

Canegrowers chairman Paul Schembri said he supported the LNP's legislation and it being fast tracked - but agreed mediation could delay a result.

"This dispute has been in place for close to three years," he said.

"We are weeks away from the start of the season ... so any mechanism to bring this to a close is welcomed.

"If this goes to arbitration it will be a longer process than a negotiated one. If we can resolve this by negotiation would be ideal. Time is of the essence."

Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne said the government had asked former Supreme Court justice Richard Chesterman to act as mediator. He said Wilmar had agreed to the process and QSL had agreed in principle.

Mr Byrne said Mr Nicholls was acting on the issue to "medicate" the LNP backbench whose seats could be under pressure from One Nation at the next election.

One Nation MP Steve Dickson said he would support the LNP's bill. Katter's Australian Party MPs Robbie Katter and Shane Knuth supported the urgency motion but did not respond to questions regarding how they would vote on the bill.

ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  labor lnp one nation party queensland sugar limited sugar sugar cane industry wilmar sugar

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

IF YOU are in need of a few trendy new Instagram snaps, then get your phone and selfie-stick ready and head to Brisbane.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Bundy's little op shop with a big heart

Bundy's little op shop with a big heart

IN 1975, the doors opened to St John's Lutheran Op Shop and it's been a popular spot ever since.

Origin possibility for local lad

REVVING UP: Cowboys player Coen Hess (front) is tipped to be a rising Origin star.

Bundy's Coen Hess is receiving high praise, and for good reason

'Big love' as hundreds turn out to farewell Tremaine

HE HAD STYLE: Tremaine Tairawhiti was farewelled by hundreds on Monday, February 27, 2017.

"Teammate, serial pest, but most importantly, a brother”

How phone calls led to 83 Bundaberg arrests, 227 charges

Crime Stoppers Queensland CEO Trevor O'Hara is happy with the 2016 arrest and charge results.

Annual report reveals crime situation

Local Partners

New bridge taking shape

The new Burnett River Bridge on Monto-Mount Perry Road is taking shape after being washed away by Cyclone Marcia

McConnell Lookout closed for road works

Roadworks at McConell Lookout.

Council undergoes road works to improve safety

WHAT'S ON: Saturday, February 25-Sunday, February 26

HERE COME THE BRIDES: The 2017 Wedding Spectacular is on this weekend.

Five things you need to know

Quality players on their way for beach volleyball event

GOING LOW: Brett Redgen competing in the Queensland Beach Volleyball event in Bargara last year.

Preparations on track for top weekend

Red balloons to fly in show of support for firies

MORNING TEA: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett was joined by firefighters from across the region at a special morning tea to honour their service in the community today.

Show appreciation for region's firefighters

'I wasn't naked': Blanca Blanco speaks out

BLANCA Blanco made headlines around the world after 'accidentally' flashing, but she says she was actually wearing a nude bodysuit.

‘IT’S A LITTLE SAD’: Trump makes Oscars bungle all about him

US President Donald Trump claims Hollywood's elite were too busy mocking him to pay attention on Oscars night.

Donald Trump ‘explains’ Oscars stuff up.

Lama and Sarah’s ‘epic’ MKR fail

My Kitchen Rules contestants Lama and Sarah.

Tempers flare as Lebanese feast turns into an epic fail.

Oscars 2017: How did biggest award get stuffed up?

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The winner was originally announced as La La Land, but was later corrected to Moonlight.

'Guys in headsets starting buzzing around. They took the envelope.'

Lisa Curry can't marry her fiance

Lisa Curry breaks down in the jungle.

Lisa Curry says she can’t get married to her fiance

The true cause of the Oscars bungle

Faye Dunaway, left, and Warren Beatty present the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Oscars ended with a moment that left everyone speechless.

HUGE OSCARS FAIL: Wrong film handed Best Picture award

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The winner was originally announced as La La Land, but was later corrected to Moonlight.

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land incorrectly named Best Picture.

1.23 Hectares - 4 Bedroom Brick Home - Sheds Galore

78 Ten Mile Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 $397000

Fantastic opportunity to buy this 4 B/R brick home with brick internal feature walls with great location only 9 klms to Bundaberg CBD. 3 + acres or (1.23HA) with...

3 BEDROOM PLUS OFFICE WITH 12M X 6M SHED ON 924M2

324 Branyan Drive, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 3 $224,000

Conveniently located in Avoca is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom plus office home on a large 924m2 allotment with a 12m x 6m shed within walking distance to schools...

CITY FRINGE ACREAGE IN TIGHTLY HELD POCKET

66 Langbeckers Road, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 4 428,000

Situated in a highly-sought after and tightly held city fringe acreage area just 10 minutes to Bundaberg's central Post Office you will find this appealing home on...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Price Reduction!

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME-PRICED TO CLEAR

2 Tesch Street, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 2 $366,000

The vendors have dropped the price of this brand new home to clear. Get in now- $366,000 for a brand new 4 bedroom home with an en-suite and double garage. This...

PRIVATE UNIT WITH A LARGE YARD

2/5 Pearl Court, Millbank 4670

Unit 2 1 $199,000

Situated in popular Millbank in a quiet cul-de-sac sits this lovely two bedroom unit that is part of a duplex. The low maintenance unit features a tastefully...

GOING GOING ..

9 McCallum Close, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 2 $308,800

An immaculate brick and tile home built in 2004 has just had all new carpet laid, it has been repainted and overall the home has been maintained back to near new...

2 LIVING AREAS + OVERSIZED BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE + 11M X 4M MAN CAVE

13 Richards Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 1 $269,000

Nestled in a fantastic pocket in Svensson Heights with Norville School and major shopping centres at your fingertips, this brick home has loads to offer at a great...

15 ACRES WITH A BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOOM HOME

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 Offers Above...

Less than 2 years old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views, and catch the cool breezes, and under 20 minutes drive...

OVER 4,00M2 UNDER ROOF WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, POOL and SHEDS ON 4,001M2

53 Currawong Road, Gooburrum 4670

House 4 2 5 $575,000

You asked for it and we delivered with this sprawling family home located on Currawong Road in Tantitha Estate. This home will exceed any expectations with its...

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

Growing optimism in realty markets

Work on the gas pipeline at the Bundaberg Port.

Market shifting from buyers' market to vendor

Mackay's property market climbing like a Rocket Man

Renewed confidence in Mackay means more homes are being snapped up by those eager to plant their roots in the region.

There's movement in the real estate sector and it's all positive.

'Why we drove 800km to buy a treehouse with a disco ball'

The new owners have planned a few updates, but will stick with much of the original design.

A couple travelled almost 800km for the home of their dreams.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!