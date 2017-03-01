LNP Shadow Cabinet is coming to Bundaberg to talk to you

Queensland LNP's new leader Tim Nicholls and his deputy Deb Frecklington at Queensland Parliament, Brisbane, Friday, May 6, 2016. Nicholls has won a leadership spill against Lawrence Springborg. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

POWER prices, roads and youth unemployment are expected to be hot topics when the entire LNP Shadow Cabinet visits Bundaberg to speak face-to-face with residents about what's important to them.

LNP Deputy Leader Deb Frecklington said a community forum on Sunday would provide an opportunity for its ministers to gain an "on-the-ground understanding” of the issues across the Bundaberg region.

"Whether that's a road issue, a health issue, infrastructure issues - whatever the issue may be - it allows people to be heard by the state's opposition,” she said.

"Bundaberg is such an agricultural producing region so issues that obviously affect our agriculture producers, not only the cane farmers, but he small crop growers as well, are always an issue.

"There's also the residue off the fishing debacle that Labor Government have put in for commercial fishermen.

"There's always issues around roads and access to water infrastructure and better access to port type infrastructure.

"When I was last in Bundaberg, one of the issues like in my home town of Kingaroy and I know Charleville and Roma have the same issue, is the drug problem ... but also the systemic youth unemployment that's getting out of control in regional Queensland.

"We're expecting a wide range of issues that will come our way.”

LNP leader Tim Nicholls said he was looking forward to speaking with families or business owners first-hand about the issues that matter most.

"The LNP community forum will give locals the opportunity to register for meetings with any shadow minister they like, in any portfolio - whether it be agriculture, health, infrastructure, police or education,” he said.

"It is extremely important to me that my shadow ministers are in regional communities listening first-hand to the issues facing locals.”

Ms Frecklington said she and Mr Nicholls would head to Bundaberg on Friday to join Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and LNP candidate for Bundaberg David Batt in touring the region and speaking with a number of community groups and key stakeholders.

"It's very important that everyone in Queensland gets an opportunity to talk to us and tell us what their issues are, so that's why we'll be there from Friday morning right through until Sunday night,” she said.

Those keen to have their voice heard are urged to register online for the community forum to gauge numbers, although even those who don't register are still encouraged to head along on Sunday afternoon.

The community forum will be held at Rowers on the River, 2 Toonburra St between 1pm and 3pm.

To register your interest visit https://goo.gl/41Zmmq.