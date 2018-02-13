LNP says Indigenous funding cut a bad idea

THE LNP has slammed the Labor Government's decision to cut funding for the Indigenous Diabetes Eyes and Screening Van, saying it is putting indigenous Queenslanders' health at risk.

Bundaberg IWC general manager Wayne Mulvany echoed those comments, saying the funding cut would have a real impact on the ground.

"Our community has been left hanging. Something needs to be done before the death knell sounds for this vital service...,” he said.

LNP Shadow Minister for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander partnerships Dr Christian Rowan called on Labor to step up and restore funding.

"This week, on the 13th of February, our nation recognises the significance of the National Apology which occurred on the same day 10 years ago,” she said.

"If Labor is committed to Closing the Gap they need to restore funding to the IDEAS Van.

"Since 2013, this van has travelled more than 200,000 kilometres and helped save or restore the eyesight of thousands of indigenous Queenslanders.

"But this good work is being put at risk by a heartless decision by Labor not to continue the van's funding.

"Jackie Trad is the Deputy Premier and Treasurer. She needs to step in and overrule this callous decision.

"The health budget is more than $16billion.

"Surely there's room to set aside just a little bit of funding so that this van can continue.”