LNP says Buy Local isn't copycat of Labor's Buy Queensland

NEW PROMISE: Queensland LNP leader Tim Nicholls says the Buy Local policy will deliver "real results”. DAN PELED

OPPOSITION Leader Tim Nicholls says a Liberal National Party government will bring more jobs to Bundaberg with its Buy Local government procurement policy.

Despite the move resembling the Labor policy, Mr Nicholls has denied it was a copycat attempt aimed at shooting down Labor's Buy Queensland policy.

Labor's policy was criticised heavily for putting in jeopardy free trade agreements by Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt. Mr Pitt was unavailable for comment yesterday but Mr Nicolls told News Corp the LNP policy would not offend free trade agreements.

"It's a real policy that will deliver real benefits,” he said.

Mr Nicholls said he would work with the Commonwealth to find a way to ensure NZ companies were not given priority for major contracts of $100 million or more, instead.

"On government projects under $100 million, whether that's desks for a school or building a new road, we will give only true Queensland firms a price match guarantee,” Mr Nicholls said.

"If a local business that's headquartered in Queensland and has a workforce in the project area matches the lowest bid, they'll get the job.”

Opposition employment spokesman Jarrod Bleijie and Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen visited a local construction site being managed by Wide Bay business QCivil yesterday to provide details of the policy.

"The LNP wants to see more jobs created in the Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Bundaberg region and our Buy Local policy will deliver just that,” Mr Bleijie said.

"Buy Local covers the 99% of local businesses in Queensland. These are small to medium enterprises employing less than 200 staff. It really is about creating more local jobs.”

The NewsMail asked Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson for comment on the Buy Local Policy yesterday but her office had not replied by deadline.