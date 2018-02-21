LNP pushes for more rehabs

STOP, collaborate and listen.

It's a line from Vanilla Ice's '90s mega hit and it's also Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington's message to politicians to combat the problem of ice.

The third of four regional ice forums organised by the LNP was held in Bundaberg yesterday, attended by Ms Frecklington, Member for Bundaberg David Batt and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett.

Ms Frecklington said there was a "scourge of ice going on in our communities and it is simply not good enough to say we'll throw money at it and hope the issue goes away”.

"Ice has infiltrated our small towns and cities, it is destroying families and attacking the very soul and fabric of our communities,” the LNP leader said.

"What we'd like to see done is more rehab centres, hence why we are here in the Wide Bay.

"We'd like to see more withdrawal services.

"We need to see more education.”

Ms Frecklington said holding forums for locals was a vital step in getting the drug off our streets.

"The problem with ice is above politics,” she said.

"We've been hearing calls from locals in the Wide Bay region for years and that's why Stephen Bennett and David Batt have pushed to have the forum here,” she said.

"We have been overwhelmed with registrations which tells me that there is an issue and we need to deal with it.”

As a former police officer, Mr Batt said he had seen the devastating effects drugs can have.

"Drugs right here in Bundaberg is a really big problem,” he said.

"Through the dealers, the users and the families, people who are assaulted, robbed, break and enters, the stealing of cars, people even getting murdered because of drugs here in Bundaberg - I've seen all of that in my time and I don't want to see any more of it.”