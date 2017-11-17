LNP promises to stump up cash for community groups

LNP Candidate for Bundaberg David Batt has today announced an LNP Government will provide grants to a range of community groups that offer important services and activities to the Bundaberg community.

Mr Batt said various groups had approached him before the election to outline their wishlist for equipment and infrastructure.

"These community and sporting groups help keep our community safe and improve the health and wellbeing of Bundaberg residents,” he said.

"It is often difficult for not-for-profit groups to raise enough funds for large projects. I'm pleased to be part of an LNP team that is committed to supporting regional clubs and organisations.”

$95,000 for Bundaberg SES to extend the sandbagging shed, a chemical storage area and parking

$10,000 for Bundaberg SES for computer and other IT upgrades, including data incident management displays

$20,000 to upgrade the grandstands at Bundaberg Football (soccer)

$20,000 for Bundaberg Touch Football Association to install solar panels

$20,000 for Bundaberg Pony Club to improve fencing and safety barriers

$20,000 for Bundaberg Golf Club to purchase a tree root pruner

Bundaberg Golf Club Course Superintendent Sean Stuchbery thanked Mr Batt and the LNP for their commitment to keeping the Bundaberg community active.

"Golf is a low impact exercise that appeals to people of all ages. It is a great way for seniors, young students and people with disabilities to stay fit and healthy, get some fresh air and vitamin D,” Mr Stuchbery said.

"Our golf course has beautiful gum trees that help provide our players with shade, but unfortunately their roots also intrude on the playing surface.

"This tree root pruner will allow us to maintain the turf and reduce trip hazards, without removing the trees, and may help reduce our insurance costs.”