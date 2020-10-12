LNP promises cheaper costs on electricity for Wide Bay businesses

CHEAPER COSTS: LNP Deputy Leader Tim Mander said the scheme would mean manufacturing businesses in the Wide Bay region would save around 20 per cent on electricity costs.

THE LNP has promised to deliver affordable electricity costs for Wide Bay businesses, if they win the state election.

LNP deputy leader Tim Mander said the scheme would mean manufacturing businesses in the Wide Bay would save around 20 per cent on electricity costs.

“Backing our great manufacturing businesses is front and centre of the LNP’s economic plan that will create jobs,” Mr Mander said.

“The plan will secure the jobs of 163,000 Queensland workers and lead to another 20,000 manufacturing jobs created over the next four years.”

Mr Mander said Energy Queensland would receive a $493 million community service obligation, under an elected LNP government.

He said the new scheme would mean Ergon and Energex would no longer need to charge manufacturing businesses a rate of return on electricity supplied through distribution networks.

“The two biggest barriers for Queensland manufacturing were high electricity costs and increased taxes,” Mr Mander said.

“The LNP will unleash the manufacturing industry and secure its future by guaranteeing no new taxes and delivering significantly cheaper ‘at cost’ electricity.”

More than 16,000 manufacturing businesses from across the state would benefit from the scheme, receiving at cost electricity.