LNP promises can refund scheme during Bundy visit

REFUND AND RECYCLE: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, Impact CEO Tanya O'Shea and Opposition environment spokesman Christian Rowan at Impact's recycling facility in Bundy today.

THE LNP has committed to a policy to address the thousands of cans and bottles littering land and waterways.

On a visit to the Impact Material Recovery Facility in Bundaberg today, Opposition environment spokesman Christian Rowan said the LNP would introduce a container deposit scheme if elected.

The scheme would refund consumers, businesses and charities 10c for aluminium, glass and plastic drink containers returned for recycling.

"The LNP's plan would deliver a great win for the environment, reduce visual pollution and could create hundreds of jobs in Queensland's recycling sector,” Dr Rowan said.

"This scheme could also be a major win for community groups across the Wide Bay and Burnett who could access $25 million in deposits and handling fees, providing a valuable income source to fund their activities.

"Even better is that a Queensland CDS scheme is expected to result in a 60% fall in container litter,” he said.

Member for Burnett, Steve Bennett, said the LNP has left Labor in the shade with its commitment.

"Our policy has been way out in front of Labor on this important issue,” Mr Bennett said.

"After two years of dragging the chain including a 12-month 'feasibility investigation', the best Labor could do last week was release a discussion paper about possible implementation "options”.

"At a local level I'm really excited about the money-making opportunity our CDS offers local charities, sporting clubs and schools - not to mention the benefits of the scheme in reducing pollution of our region's precious natural environment.”