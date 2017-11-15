LNP promises $2m road upgrade for notorious intersection

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and LNP candidate for Bundaberg David Batt have promised $2 million to upgrade the FE Walker St and Ashfield Rd intersection.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and LNP candidate for Bundaberg David Batt have promised $2 million to upgrade the FE Walker St and Ashfield Rd intersection. Carolyn Booth

A NOTORIOUS Bundaberg intersection will get a $2 million safety overhaul under an elected LNP Government.

The election promise was music to the ears of Bundaberg mum-of-three Carmen McEneany, who raised safety concerns and campaigned to improve the Ashfield and FE Walker St intersection.

Ms McEneany believes the intersection, not far from where her children attend Bundaberg Christian College, was especially dangerous during school pick-up and drop-off times.

As a result of a petition launched by Ms McEneany in 2014, school zone signs were erected in 2015 to reduce the speed limit along a section of FE Walker from 80kmh to 60kmh, but Ms McEneany said the measure was just a "band-aid”.

"Relief would be the first word that came to mind and it's exciting to think that it it could become a safer intersection,” she said.

"The school zone signs have just been a band-aid, some people don't slow down and some people get confused because they don't know there's a school up Ashfield Rd.”

Ms Eneany said she would personally like to see a roundabout, but would be happy with traffic lights if the experts decided that was the safest option.

Making the joint announcement yesterday, Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and LNP candidate for Bundaberg David Batt said funding to upgrade the intersection was a long time coming.

"This has been a notorious intersection for many years,” Mr Batt said.

"We've seen fatalities here over the years, serious accidents, there's been a petition from the local school just down the road to upgrade this intersection and for the last three years we've seen no action from a Labor Government.

"A few years ago a young student from the private school down the road lost her life driving away from school and not using this intersection because it was so dangerous in her eyes from what her family has advised.”

Mr Bennett said the announcement was a win for those who had signed the petition calling for the intersection to be upgraded.

"I think it also is a day for people power when we see that petitions that have been tabled in parliament are finally showing fruition about real change,” he said.

"We want to commend the Christian College, those families, those P&C's that continued to lobby for this project.

"I think real, good public policy comes from community advocacy and this is a great example of the community getting it right.”