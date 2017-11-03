LNP promises $2m to air condition Bundy's schools

A TIM Nicholls-led LNP Government will deliver a better learning environment for students with a $2 million dollar project to install air conditioning in schools across Bundaberg.

LNP Shadow Education Minister Tracy Davis said the new air conditioners would ensure students had the best chance at learning regardless of the weather.

"We will better support Queensland families by providing air conditioning in our schools so students have the best possible chance at learning," Ms Davis said.

"We have listened to the concerns of parents, teachers and P&Cs over the temperatures in classrooms and this is why we have developed a plan to install air conditioners in classrooms in Bundaberg schools.

"It's because of our candidate, David Batt's hard work that a Nicholls LNP Government will invest $2 million to install air conditioning in schools."

LNP Candidate for Bundaberg David Batt said he had advocated for the air conditioning after listening to the concerns of his local community.

"The LNP is focused on delivering an inclusive education system where all children can learn, no matter the season," Mr Batt said.

"Studies have shown that students perform better and produce better results in schools that have air conditioned classrooms.

"When I attend my local schools' P&C meetings I often hear complaints about children struggling to concentrating in hot stuffy classrooms which is why I have worked tirelessly to deliver a better learning environment for all children in Bundaberg.

"Only the LNP will better support Queensland families by building a Better Queensland."