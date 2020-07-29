LNP promises $1.5m upgrade to dangerous Bundy intersection

SAFETY FIRST: St Mary's David Boge meets with David Batt after the LNP promised a $1.5 million upgrade to a notorious Bundaberg intersection, if elected. Picture: Rhylea Millar

SAFETY FIRST: St Mary's David Boge meets with David Batt after the LNP promised a $1.5 million upgrade to a notorious Bundaberg intersection, if elected. Picture: Rhylea Millar

A NOTORIOUS intersection will receive a $1.5 million safety upgrade under an elected LNP Government.

State Member for Bundaberg David Batt yesterday announced a future LNP Government would commit to upgrading the Goodwood and McCarthy Roads intersection, at Thabeban.

The $1.5 million promise will include installing a set of lights, in a bid to make it safer for children travelling to and from nearby schools.

SAFETY FIRST: St Mary's David Boge meets with David Batt after the LNP promised a $1.5 million upgrade to a notorious Bundaberg intersection, if elected. Picture: Rhylea Millar

St Mary's Catholic Primary School's deputy principal David Boge said the traffic lights would not only benefit their school but others in the area including Thabeban and Walkervale State School.

"The intersection is always very busy especially around pick up and drop off times for school, so if we do get these traffic lights, it will help schools in the area and a lot of parents," Mr Boge said.

"For people coming out of McCarthy's Rd that are turning right onto Goodwood Rd and with traffic coming from both directions, there is often a long wait and it can be quite dangerous especially during those peak hour times."

The deputy principal said the intersection was particularly problematic from about 8.15am in the morning and from 2.30pm in the afternoon.

DANGER ZONE: St Mary's David Boge meets with David Batt after the LNP promised a $1.5 million upgrade to a notorious Bundaberg intersection, if elected. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Mr Batt said he had been fighting for an upgrade to the intersection for many years and wanted to prioritise the safety of road users and pedestrians.

"Every morning and afternoon the Goodwood and McCarthy Road intersection is chock-a-block with drivers, including hundreds of parents, students and staff from Thabeban State School and St Mary's Catholic Primary School which are located nearby," Mr Batt said.

"I know how much this upgrade means to the residents of nearby suburbs and both the St Mary's and Thabeban school communities.

"I am proud of the LNP's commitment to improving this intersection - it will be a huge relief to local families and will make their travels much safer."

The local MP said he receives more concerns from residents about the Thabeban intersection than any other in Bundaberg.