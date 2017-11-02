News

LNP promise for Walkervale State School children

SAFE ZONE: LNP candidate David Batt, Charli, Lily, Imogen and Charise Sell are keen to see a new drop-off area.
SAFE ZONE: LNP candidate David Batt, Charli, Lily, Imogen and Charise Sell are keen to see a new drop-off area. Paul Donaldson BUN021117SCHL2

AN LNP Government will improve safety at Walkervale State School if they win the state election.

Yesterday candidate for Bundaberg David Batt promised $500,000 for a new "drop and go” area.

Mr Batt said parents, neighbours, teachers and motorists had expressed concerns about the safety of vehicle access to Walkervale State School.

"I attended Walkervale School as a kid and grew up in the same neighbourhood,” Mr Batt said.

"I know all too well how serious traffic congestion has become in recent years and I'm pleased an LNP Government will invest in new infrastructure that will separate pedestrians and vehicles, to improve safety and make school pick-up and drop-off easier.”

Parents and Citizens Association president Charise Sell welcomed the announcement.

"The P&C have been fighting for a safer school zone for many years,” she said.

Bundaberg News Mail

