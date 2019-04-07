Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LNP official Angie Bell and Steven Ciobo.
LNP official Angie Bell and Steven Ciobo.
Politics

LNP preselects woman to replace Steve Ciobo

by Greg Stolz
7th Apr 2019 8:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE LNP, which has come under fire over a lack of female MPs in its ranks, has chosen a woman to replace departed Morrison Government Minister Steve Ciobo in his blue-ribbon Gold Coast seat.

LNP official Angie Bell defeated Ciobo staffer Karly Abbott by two votes in a hard-fought preselection battle for the northern Gold Coast seat of Moncrieff.

The preselection was held as Prime Minister Scott Morrison prepares to call a federal election as early as tomorrow.

Mr Ciobo, a former Tourism, Trade and Defence Industry Minister, resigned last month after 17 years in parliament.

The LNP has easily held Moncrieff since it was created in 1984. Before Mr Ciobo, the seat was held by another woman, Kathy Sullivan.

Ms Bell, a marketing expert, beat eight other candidates including favourite Ms Abbott, senior Gold Coast City councillor Cameron Caldwell and high-profile war veteran Garth Callender.

More Stories

Show More
coalition federal election 2019 libspill lnp preselection

Top Stories

    Cadets withdraw from hectic Bargara Anzac dawn service

    premium_icon Cadets withdraw from hectic Bargara Anzac dawn service

    News ARMY cadets have long been part of Bundaberg's Anzac Day ceremonies but it seems this year the young service personnel will be missed at Bargara's dawn service.

    LNP Cashless Card: Change now traps those forced onto it

    premium_icon LNP Cashless Card: Change now traps those forced onto it

    Politics Recipients on CDC will be able to apply not to be on card

    Police target crime on the water as Easter holidays begin

    premium_icon Police target crime on the water as Easter holidays begin

    News Safety checks, RBTs conducted at Burnett Heads boat ramp

    BIG DAY: Father's battle to walk daughter down aisle

    premium_icon BIG DAY: Father's battle to walk daughter down aisle

    Offbeat Stroke victim battles to be there for his girl on her special day