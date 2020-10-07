Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan in Townsville. Picture: Evan Morgan
Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan in Townsville. Picture: Evan Morgan
Politics

LNP preferencing could help Costigan

Caitlan Charles
by and Caitlan Charles
7th Oct 2020 10:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE desire to dethrone Labor could be more important than putting a former LNP MP that was unceremoniously turfed from the party last on the election ticket.

The LNP has pledged to put Labor last in its preference, beginning a furore over the party's decision not to put the Greens last.

But the decision could mean NQ First leader and Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan is not be last on his former party's ticket.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington said the decision to put Labor last would depend on who would run in each seat, but said thousands of jobs were at stake if Labor retained government.

Mr Costigan was expelled from the party in early 2019 after allegations made against the MP. A woman alleged she had been harassed by Mr Costigan, which the MP vehemently denied. The complaint has since been withdrawn and the woman has apologised.

Mr Costigan said it made sense for the party to choose NQ First over Labor, despite the tumultuous history.

"We are conservative, we're not fake conservatives like some of the people in the LNP," he said.

Originally published as LNP preferencing could help Costigan

More Stories

jason costigan lnp politics queensland election 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heartbreaking moments surrounding teenager’s death revealed

        Premium Content Heartbreaking moments surrounding teenager’s death revealed

        News THE sister of the teenager who died in a serious rollover near Dalby has revealed the devastating moments surrounding the crash.

        War of words: Parties clash over health worker numbers

        Premium Content War of words: Parties clash over health worker numbers

        News Candidates in the race to win Bundaberg’s seat exchanged opposing views during the...

        Two key Bundaberg SLSQ roles made redundant

        Premium Content Two key Bundaberg SLSQ roles made redundant

        News Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey has written to SLSQ asking them to reconsider making...

        'OUTRAGEOUS': Man sent back to jail for DV breach

        Premium Content 'OUTRAGEOUS': Man sent back to jail for DV breach

        News The magistrate described the breaching as an “outrageous, complete disregard” of a...