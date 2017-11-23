LNP pledges $2m for heavy vehicle decoupling area in Bundy

SAFETY is at the forefront of a promise by LNP candidate David Batt, who today announced $2 million for a heavy vehicle decoupling area to make arterial roads safer and to improve the aesthetics of Bundy's gateway.

Mr Batt said if elected, his government would provide the funding to build the facility on state land off Kay McDuff Dr.

"Drivers of B-double trucks currently decouple and park their trailers on the side of the Isis Highway, opposite the airport, and many locals have described it as unsightly. They are concerned about the statement it makes to tourists and people who are visiting Bundaberg for business,” Mr Batt said.

"An LNP State Government will partner with council to deliver a purpose-built parking area for visiting truck drivers who aren't permitted to bring their full load through the CBD for safety reasons.”

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said the decoupling zone would make deliveries to the Bundaberg region easier and safer for drivers .

"Rearranging a load on the side of a busy highway on uneven and boggy ground can be difficult, and this investment will provide truck drivers with a dedicated purpose-built zone to safely decouple and park their trailers in an orderly way,” he said.