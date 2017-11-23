LNP pledges $100k for Harold, free swimming lessons

EVER-POPULAR giraffe Happy Harold will live to see another few years under an elected LNP government.

The party will hand over $100,000 to Life Education if it wins office in Saturday's election.

Bundaberg candidate David Batt said Life Education had been educating children across Australia for 30 years about the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

"I am a father of two. My wife is a school teacher and I have a brother who is a paramedic. I worked in child protection and ran the local police youth club and now volunteer for organisations like Impact Community Services. I have a keen understanding of how a healthy diet and exercise influences mental health, and how drugs and alcohol are negatively impacting young lives,” Mr Batt said.

"It's vital we educate kids early, to give them the best start in life to make good choices.”

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said the LNP would also introduce a dedicated $18 million program to provide free swimming lessons for bubs and toddlers.

"Helping parents get their kids into swimming lessons is an important way to reduce child drownings and encourage healthy, active lifestyles,” he said.

Mr Bennett said the $150 swimming vouchers would provide between eight and 10 lessons for kids aged 1-4.