LNP plan to ditch ‘grey nomad tax’ if their camp wins

ELECTION PROMISE: Searle's RV Centre's Ben Searle with incumbent Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett as he discusses LNP's plan to scrap the Grey Nomad Tax if elected at the upcoming state election.

Speaking at Searle’s RV Centre in Bundaberg today, incumbent Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said the LNP had committed getting rid of the ‘Grey Nomad Tax’ on top of their no new taxes guarantee.

If the LNP are successful at the upcoming state election, Mr Bennett said they would uphold this commitment within 100 days.

Mr Bennett said ditching the tax on campervans would save motorhome consumers thousands of dollars and encourage more drive tourism to the region.

“Yes it is Luxury Car Tax, but we shouldn’t be penalising just because someone has been successful,” he said.

Searle’s RV Centre’s Ben Searle has welcomed the LNP promise, stating that when the tax was introduced there was a lot of “worry” and “concern” from customers with the extra percentage.

“Our customers got stuck in this loophole from the Luxury Car Tax being over $100,000 but under four-and-a-half tonne,” he said.

“The beneficiaries of that will be the retired people, that this isn’t a luxury item for them.”

He said it was their means to travel the country and put money back into the economies of small towns across the nation.

Mr Searle said with international travel reduced, the turnover in motorhomes and people on the roads would produce benefits on a local, state and national level.

“The tax on the motorhome worked out to approximately $2600 extra per unit, so that had to come from somewhere in the past and obviously with all the introduction of the tax by the Labor Party there was no consultation with the Caravan Industry of Queensland.

“So we’re grateful that the LNP have consulted the Caravan Industry of Queensland... and there’s light at the end of the tunnel for our customers.”

Mr Bennet said when talking about taxes and charges, particularly in the Wide Bay with businesses like Mr Searle’s, “you’ve got to remember that we have 14,000 people unemployed”.

He said this was “absolutely outrageous” and the only way to get people working again was to cut taxes and “make sure that people like Ben can employ people.”

“And more importantly we can start the sales flowing once COVID reaches some sort of normality and he can get some stock back into his business,” he said.

The 2020 Queensland State Election is on October 31.

