LNP pitches solution to milk tender row

THE State Opposition is pushing for the Government to review its decision to award a dairy contract to international companies, insisting a Sunshine Coast business could provide a portion of the products required.

Lactalis Australia and Lion Dairy were awarded a contract to supply products to all hospitals across Metro North.

But Maleny Dairies, which also put in a tender, issued a scathing statement last week claiming its farmers needed the contract.

The LNP will today launch a parliamentary petition, with Member for Glass House Andrew Powell stating it was important the petition gets debated in the House because Queenslanders were outraged by the decision.

Dairy cows at Maleny Dairies

Maleny Dairies general manager Peter Falcongreen said the company could fulfil 80 per cent of the tender "without any dramas whatsoever".

Lactalis, which is French-owned, said it was the largest buyer of milk from Queensland farms, and purchased more than 150 million litres of milk from 150 Queensland dairy farmers each year.

"We also employ 700 people in our Queensland factories and our head office, which has been based in Queensland since the 1960s," it said.

Health Minister Steven Miles said Pauls, which Lactalis owned, would buy milk from family-owned dairies in the Darling Downs, Lockyer Valley, Wide Bay, South Burnett, central Queensland and Atherton Tableland.

"This is all a bit embarrassing for (Opposition Leader) Deb Frecklington," he said.

"She should have remembered the contract to supply dairy across Metro North was awarded to Pauls in 2014 under the LNP government when she was (then premier) Campbell Newman's assistant treasurer."