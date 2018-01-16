LNP out to tackle ice crisis in Bundaberg

LOCAL INPUT: LNP Leader Deb Frecklington will hold an ice forum in Bundaberg.

LIBERAL National Party Leader Deb Frecklington has announced an assault on the ice epidemic ravaging Queensland.

Ms Frecklington is calling for bipartisan support for the Liberal National Party's ice strategy and said she would hold forums in four regional centres, including Bundaberg, in coming weeks to hear directly from those affected by the drug scourge.

"Ice has infiltrated our small towns and cities, it is destroying families and attacking the very soul and fabric of our communities,” she said.

"This drug doesn't discriminate, it decimates. Everything ice touches it hurts.

"You don't need to be addicted or even use this deadly drug to be haunted by its effects.

"I don't want our regional towns and regional people to suffer any more.”

Ms Frecklington said she was proud of the compre- hensive ice strategy her party took to the state election but was distraught at the thought politics might get in the way.

"I would like Annastacia Palaszczuk to take our plan and enact it,” she said.

"I am happy to provide bipartisan support because this issue is above politics.

"People's lives are at stake. In fact the longevity and well-being of whole communities, especially in regional Queensland, are at stake.”

The LNP's plan included four new drug and alcohol rehabilitation centres around the state, a boosted funding program for prevention services such as Lives Well Lived to target high-risk demographics as well as increased crime prevention and awareness, stronger enforcement and shutting down organised crime networks.

The Community Ice Forum will be held in Bundaberg on Tuesday, February 20.

To register to attend visit www.facebook.com/Deb FrecklingtonMP.