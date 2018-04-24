LNP on the attack over emergency wait times

BURNETT MP Stephen Bennett has once again lashed out at ambulance ramping at Bundaberg Hospital.

He has backed Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington and opposition health spokeswoman Ros Bates in condemning the State Government for a lack of action on wait times.

The LNP claims 32 per cent of ED patients are not being seen within clinically recommended times (up from 29 per cent last month).

Ms Frecklington said a one per cent reduction in ambulance ramping, which was currently sitting at 14 per cent, was hardly a celebration.

"Queenslanders deserve a world-class health system that Labor isn't delivering,” she said.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk promised to improve frontline services, but public health system is going backwards.

"We are paying more than ever before but are getting less.”

Ms Bates agreed.

"Our hard-working nurses, paramedics and doctors need more help on the frontline to improve wait times and provide better patient outcomes for Queenslanders,” she said.

Mr Bennett said action was needed immediately.

"Once again the people of Bundaberg and Burnett region are being let down by a government which continues to mismanage critical frontline services,” he said.

"The latest data at the Bundaberg Hospital shows that the number of emergency department patients not being seen to within clinically recommended timeframes has increased.”

A spokesman for the hospital said emergency staff at the hospital worked closely with ambulance officers.

"Bundaberg Hospital remains the second best emergency department performer in the state public system - despite experiencing increasing emergency department presentation numbers,” he said.

"No patient waits in an ambulance for an emergency bed. Patients are accompanied by a paramedic as they wait inside the department...”.