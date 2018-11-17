LNP maps out Bundy plan, says ALP has ignored region

REGIONAL FOCUS: Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington, flanked by Member for Bundaberg David Batt and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, is set for a big weekend as the LNP holds its State Executive meeting in the Rum City this weekend.

REGIONAL FOCUS: Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington, flanked by Member for Bundaberg David Batt and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, is set for a big weekend as the LNP holds its State Executive meeting in the Rum City this weekend. Craig Warhurst

THIS weekend the LNP will hold its State Executive meeting in the Rum City, shining the focus on the region and ongoing challenges.

Yesterday LNP leader Deb Frecklington spoke to the NewsMail where she outlined her economic plan for the region and turned the heat on Labor, accusing the Palaszczuk Government of neglecting Bundaberg.

"Regional Queensland is in the Liberal National Party's DNA and that's why the State Executive is coming together in this truly wonderful part of Queensland,” Ms Frecklington said.

"I'm from regional Queensland and we have strong LNP MPs in Bundaberg who understand the challenges facing the community.

"That's why I have committed, less than two years out from an election, to upgrade the Bruce Highway, reduce electricity prices, air-con our classrooms, provide more drug and alcohol services and reduce unemployment in Bundaberg. "Bundaberg is like many regional areas across the state - it continues to miss out when it shouldn't.

"Labor has been in power for 26 of the last 31 years and has no plan or vision for Bundaberg. Labor has one priority and that's a $5.4 billion tunnel in Brisbane.”

Ms Frecklington was excited about the about this week's Regional Deal announcement for the Bundaberg, but was disappointed by Treasurer Jackie Trad's response.

"I think you should be more than slightly disappointed with this one, the deputy premier chose to almost give it a back-hander instead of opening her arms and saying wonderful,” she said.

"Let's remember Bundaberg has one of the highest youth unemployment levels.”

The LNP leader said business confidence was hitting new lows under Labor.

"The Labor Government's slugged Queensland with five new job-destroying taxes and now we have the highest unemployment rate in the nation,” she said.

"Unemployment has a human cost. It brings hardship, it hurts families, and crushes communities.

"That's why an LNP Government will guarantee no new taxes if we are elected at the next state election.

"Bundaberg can't afford more businesses and industries to shut down or move to the southern states.

"Our Economic Plan would put the sign up that Queensland is open for business again and build confidence to invest in regions like Bundaberg to grow our industries.”

The state council will see about 200 LNP members come to the region.