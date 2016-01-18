LNP leaders calls for an end to smoking at childcare centres

QUEENSLAND Opposition leader Deb Frecklington backed a call to end the loophole allowing smokers to light up near childcare centres.

Mrs Frecklington was in Toowoomba yesterday and said the loophole needed to be addressed.

"I was in parliament when we introduced the laws banning smoking within five metres of all public places, like schools and hospitals," she said.

"Day care centres should be included in that. That is common sense.

"People should not be smoking near kids."

The issue came a head yesterday when a Brisbane mum found two office workers smoking within two metres of a childcare sand pit. The mum was told the centre was not included in a list of banned smoking locations.

Cancer Council Queensland chief executive Chris McMillan agreed the loophole should close.

"When you actually have an adjoining boundary to a premises that is either a residential or commercial premises, then the buffer zone really is ineffective," she said.

Mrs Frecklington also used her time in Toowoomba to call for tougher penalties for people who threatened police and for more competition in the Queensland electricity market.