Costigan’s actions ‘callously’ adds to trauma

An animated Jason Costigan faced media in Mackay on Thursday to deny harassment allegations made against him.

OPPOSITION Leader Deb Frecklington has slammed embattled Whitsundays MP Jason Costigan for sharing photos of a young woman at the centre of a "disturbing" harassment claim against him.

Mr Costigan yesterday fronted media to deny allegations he harassed the 18-year-old woman when she arrived at her grandparents' home to find the MP shirtless on January 22.

Hours later it was reported a second separate complaint had been made to the LNP about the MP's conduct.

The matter has been referred to the party's disputes committee for investigation.

During the press conference Mr Costigan showed journalists a selfie he had taken with the woman linked to the first complaint and said she did not seem "intimidated, concerned or worried" at the time.

"I've done nothing wrong, there's been no misconduct and these are baseless allegations, I can look at you all in the eye and say it's utter cr-p," he said.

Ms Frecklington said she was "appalled" Mr Costigan thought it was appropriate to show pictures of the young woman involved in the "disturbing incident".

"I have done everything possible to protect her identity, as requested by her family, while taking appropriate action against Mr Costigan," she said. "Mr Costigan's actions have callously added to the trauma she has already suffered and I implore the media not to identify her."

Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said she was “appalled” Jason Costigan thought it was appropriate to show pictures of the young woman involved in the “disturbing incident. Photographer: Liam Kidston

LNP sources told the Bulletin the party received a complaint from the woman's mother last Friday, which was then referred to its disputes committee on Sunday.

Mr Costigan was suspended from the LNP on Wednesday and faces full expulsion when the party's State Executive meets to discuss the matter today. A source said the allegations against Mr Costigan indicated he did not have the "judgment or character" expected of a member of the LNP.

Mr Costigan said he initially had "no shirt on" when the 18-year-old first entered the residence he had been staying at while on holiday.

"I put my favourite Cowboys jersey on, it was a bit stinky, it was a pink one, a women in league one, because it's the right thing to do," he said. "Nothing bad happened, nothing sinister happened.

"Yeah, we took some selfies … and I'm going to show you a couple of pictures of that.

"She didn't look anything in terms of intimidation or concern or worry … and I drove off thinking nothing of it."