Elevated PFAS levels have been reported at the Bundaberg Port.
News

LNP leader hits out after second Bundy PFAS scare

Tahlia Stehbens
by
11th May 2018 9:31 AM
OPPOSITION leader Deb Frecklington has today hit out, saying more needs to be done to address the threat of PFAS contaminated water.

Speaking after yesterday's announcement by the Gladstone Ports Corporation that PFAS had been found at the Bundaberg and Gladstone ports, Ms Frecklington said she was "extremely concerned” to hear of the development.

"I think the question needs to be asked - what is the state government doing,” Ms Frecklington said.

"Rather than playing catch-up, the Palaszczuk Labor Government need to do a state-wide water audit to reassure people that the water people have contact with, is safe.

"This comes after the recent episode in Bundaberg when it took over a week for people to be notified that drinking water had been contaminated.”

The Bundaberg port is owned by the Gladstone Ports Corporation who released a statement yesteday confiming contaminated groundwater had been found.

"Some elevated concentrations of PFAS were detected on site at Port Central, Gladstone and the Port of Bundaberg during the preliminary testing process,” the statement said.

"We wish to assure residents that these results do not relate to water connected to town supplies, which are used by Gladstone and Bundaberg residents for drinking.

"No groundwater at the ports is used for human consumption.”

Further tests will be completed before contamination levels are released.

Comment is being sought from the Queensland Government.

Bundaberg News Mail

