LNP leader heading to Bundy for breakfast

NATIONALS: Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington during her last visit to Bundaberg, in December. Tahlia Stehbens

HOT on the heels of Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's visit to to Bundaberg, Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington is set to also drop in on the Rum City.

Ms Frecklington will be the guest speaker at the Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce monthly breakfast on June 18.

The visit will come one week after Labor hands down its Budget, and what's in it for regional Queensland is expected to dominate the morning's discussions.

As the event's guest speaker, Ms Frecklington will also outline her vision for Queensland and share the LNP's plan to create jobs and opportunities.

The chamber's invite talks up Ms Frecklington's commitment to improve regional Queensland communities.

"Deb grew up in regional Queensland, ran small businesses, and is committed to helping communities in every corner of this state,” the invite states.

"Deb will discuss Labor's Budget, listen to business leaders, and highlight what the LNP would deliver for regional Queensland communities like Bundaberg ahead of the 2020 state election.”

As well as attending the breakfast, Ms Frecklington is expected to spend time with representatives from Bundaberg Regional Council and speak with the media.

To attend the breakfast, which kicks off from 6.45am, registrations are essential for catering purposes by Friday, June 14.

Tickets are $30 for members or $50 for non-members, head online to bundabergchamber. com.au.