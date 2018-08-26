LNP leader: ‘I’m happy with the rules’

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington says she does not think the LNP needs to change its rules to make it harder to roll leaders in between elections after last week's bruising Federal leadership spills.

"I'm not interested in any rule changes in relation to how the Federal Government is working," Ms Frecklington said when quizzed on the issue today.

She said she also did not believe such a change was necessary on a State level either.

"I am happy with the rules as we have them right now."

The LNP's rules currently leave it up to the parliamentary wing to decide who leads them.

"The State Parliamentary Party shall appoint a Leader, Deputy Leader and such other officers as it may decide and shall govern its affairs according to its own rules," it's constitution states.

It comes after Federal Liberal Party president Nick Greiner told Sky News he believed the Liberal Party should consider changes in the wake of the spills.

Labor moved to make it harder to ditch leaders in the aftermath of the Rudd and Gillard leadership spill.

"It's an obvious thing to look at in the circumstances," Mr Greiner said.

"In opposition Labor has managed to submerge the differences within their parliamentary party quite effectively."

Meanwhile Ms Frecklington welcomed the rain hitting drought-affected parts of Queensland but said it did not mean the state's farmers were out of trouble yet.

She urged the community to travel to regional Queensland and show their support by support local businesses also hurting through the drought.

"Just because we have had some spots of rain it doesn't mean the drought is over.

"Our farmers still need assistance out there and our small business owners still need assistance.

"I'd encourage people to get out and travel into our country areas and spend your hard earned money out in the bush."