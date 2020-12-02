Menu
The Opposition leader David Crisafulli has promised the LNP will earn Queensland’s trust back ahead of his first budget reply.
LNP hasn’t ‘had a great record in Queensland’: Crisafulli

Domanii Cameron
2nd Dec 2020 2:21 PM
David Crisafulli says the LNP needs to earn peoples' trust back ahead of his first budget reply speech which he claims will set the "tone" for the future of the Opposition.

The LNP Leader today slammed the Palaszczuk government for "borrowing to keep the lights on" but stopped short of revealing what his party's key infrastructure projects would be.

He promised there would be no cuts to fund commitments after Treasurer Cameron Dick referenced the Newman Government's history during yesterday's budget, while claiming he was getting tired about "this harking back to a government that'll be 10 years in the wilderness" by the time of the next state election.

"You reckon I don't know a thing or two about the public mood at that time?" he said.

"I do and I learnt that, but I'm going to talk, starting from tomorrow about the kind of style and the kind of tone of a future LNP government.

"It will be one that reforms but with dignity and humility and pace that takes people on a journey and it will be generational because Queensland needs it."

Queensland opposition leader David Crisafulli. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Mr Crisafulli, who will hand down his first budget reply speech tomorrow as leader, said the party will spend the next six months going through the Palaszczuk government's budget "line by line".

"We've got to earn peoples' trust back first and foremost and we do have to show a superior economic way forward," he said.

Mr Crisafulli said his speech would talk about the industries and the kind of Queensland the party would govern for, while saying it wouldn't just be about him.

"We'll be putting forward a credible group of people to change generationally the way that this state is run, and if you look at it, I think it's time for us to do that," he said.

"We haven't had a great record in Queensland."

