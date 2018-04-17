LNP fires up over Sunshine Coast rail fail

The LNP is demanding that the State Government fund the rail duplication from Nambour to Beerburrum.

The LNP is demanding that the State Government fund the rail duplication from Nambour to Beerburrum. Brett Wortman

THE LNP has ramped up pressure on the State Government to build the long-awaited Sunshine Coast rail duplication.

Leader Deb Frecklington will call on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today to fund the project in the upcoming State Budget.

Ms Frecklington said the duplication had been ignored by Ms Palaszczuk's government for more than three years despite its desperate need.

She said the time for excuses was over.

"Enough is enough. Sunshine Coast locals deserve to be spending less time waiting for trains or stuck in traffic gridlock and more time with family and friends," Ms Frecklington said.

Mr Frecklington said the 40km line between Beerburrum and Nambour, which is currently a single-rail track, was poorly aligned, limited rail services and caused considerable delays.

"The duplication would mean more frequent and reliable train services for the people of the Sunshine Coast," she said.

"This is a key infrastructure priority that has completely stalled under Labor."

Mr Frecklington said the duplication's importance was highlighted by its designation by Infrastructure Australia as one of only 12 "priority projects" in the country.

She said Labor continued to use Cross River Rail as an excuse not to fund it.

"We committed to building this rail line and we stand by that promise. If I were Premier, I would fund it," Ms Frecklington said.

MP for Glass House and Shadow Infrastructure Minister, Andrew Powell, said the business case for the rail line was complete and there was $10 billion on the table from the Federal Government to fund urban rail projects.

"This project would provide more than 150 extra weekly rail services and improve transport reliability for more than 330,000 Sunshine Coast residents," Mr Powell said.

"It will also ease the daily traffic nightmares faced by drivers on the Bruce Highway between the Sunshine Coast and Caboolture.

"Labor now has no more excuses - they need to just get on with it and build a second Sunshine Coast rail line."