LNP doesn't want crims dumped here

THE LNP claims Labor has failed Bundaberg by going "soft on crime”.

They want Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to use her visit to the region to rule out establishing suburban detention centres for young violent criminals in the Rum City.

LNP Shadow Attorney-General Ian Walker said Labor's plan to build suburban detention centres had been exposed and the government had gone to extreme lengths to keep the locations secret.

"We think Queenslanders are absolutely entitled to know who is living next door to them, especially when it comes to these young criminals,” Mr Walker said.

"For all we know, Bundaberg and the Fraser Coast are two of the locations earmarked for several suburban detention houses.

"Queenslanders will be horrified at the thought of these young thugs possibly moving into the house next door.”

While not revealing any locations for the detention centres, Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson stood by the government's plan.

"Last week the Attorney-General made an undertaking in Queensland Parliament to provide a list of proposed locations for Supervised Bail Accommodation by September 21,” Ms Donaldson said.

"The Palaszczuk Government has nothing to hide.

"We are committed to reforming the youth justice system by addressing the underlying causes of youth crime.

"This reform ensures that young people are held accountable for their actions while creating safer communities.

"Approximately 80% of young people in detention centres are on remand. Many are there because they don't have access to secure accommodation when the court considers bail.

"The LNP proposal to make detention as a first resort was also highly criticised by all stakeholders.

"And let's not forget how they wasted more than $14 million of taxpayer dollars on their failed boot camp experiment, which did nothing to reduce re-offending rates.”

She said less than 1% of all young people aged 10-16 years in the Wide Bay area offend and from 2014-15 to 2016-17, the number of offences committed by young people across both Bundaberg and Hervey Bay have been stable.