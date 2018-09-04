LNP commits to Wide Bay drug rehab centre amid grim figures

MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett says "the time for talk is over and Bundaberg needs help” with drug rehabilitation.

Local members have spoken out regarding concerns after a spike in drug related incidences across the region highlighted the need for a rehabilitation centre.

A recent Penington Institute report stated that 60 people died from accidental drug overdoses in Bundaberg between 2012-16, as reported by the NewsMail last week.

Since the release of the report, the Liberal National Party has called on the Palaszczuk government to fund rehabilitation centres in regional areas and said they were committed to building four centres in Wide Bay, Townsville, Toowoomba and the Sunshine Coast if they win the next election.

Mr Bennett said funding for a residential rehabilitation facility was a matter of urgency.

"Insidious drugs like ice are not only tearing families apart, they're taking life after life, right here in our backyard,” he said.

"The statistics are terrifying and it's absolutely vital we take action,” he said.

Member for Bundaberg David Batt said the LNP Government had committed to building the rehab centres in the last election and that Wide bay and other regional areas had missed out during the state budget after only a centre in Rockhampton received approval.

"Unfortunately though, it's clear the establishment of rehab centres is a low priority for the current government,” Mr Batt said.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington said more needed to be done to beat the epidemic and Labor had failed to protect regional communities from the horrors of ice.

"There is no new money or any new ideas and the one rehabilitation facility Labor are building in Rockhampton has been delayed,” Ms Frecklington said.

A Queensland Health spokesperson reported that a non-government alcohol and other drug treatment provider in Bundaberg received an additional $2.5 million over four years in addition to existing funding to deliver psychological treatment services.

"The Queensland Government recognises the impact of ice and has responded to the need to help individuals, families and communities across the state through the $105.5M Action on ice: The Queensland Government's plan to address ice use and harms,” they said.

- Toni Benson-Rogan