LNP claims govt is planning a carbon tax for Qld

LNP Leader Tim Nicholls says the Palaszczuk State Labor Government is getting ready to foist a carbon tax on Queensland.

Mr Nichols produced documents he claims were leaked from yesterday's Labor State conference in Townsville.

Motions in the documents, which are still to be voted on, say Labor will introduce mechanisms to support the establishment of a state carbon market.

"What we have is yet more evidence of Labor's secret plan for another Carbon Tax,” Mr Nichols said.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk's failed power policies are already hurting Queenslanders, but she is hell bent on inflicting the maximum damage with a state-based Carbon Tax.

"Labor have form on the board when it comes to a Carbon Tax.

"Labor has already pushed electricity costs beyond the reach of many Queensland businesses and households.

"We're seeing multi-million-dollar production losses, jobs threatened and family budgets stretched and stressed.”

A spokesperson for Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson refuted the claims, saying the premier had previously publicly ruled out a state-based carbon price.

She said the motion was not being considered by the ALP state conference.

A spokesperson for Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said only the Palaszczuk Government had a comprehensive plan for energy security and affordability.

The government's comprehensive $1.16 billion Powering Queensland Plan, announced with the State Budget, includes electricity price relief, restarting Stanwell Corporation's Swanbank E gas-fired power station and among others, directing Stanwell Corporation to place downward pressure on wholesale prices.