LNP backs hospital and high school call

CONVENTION: Queensland Deputy Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington, LNP candidate for Bundaberg, David Batt and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett have been at the LNP State Convention.

AFTER 12 years the "stink of Patel still hangs about” the Bundaberg Hospital according to Bundaberg LNP chair Jane Corcoran.

Ms Corcoran presented the case for a new hospital at the annual LNP State Convention in Brisbane at the weekend.

The LNP voted in favour of a new hospital and several other motions for the Bundaberg region including the construction of a Bargara high school by 2021.

Ms Corcoran said the region not only needs a new hospital, but deserves one.

"This is the oldest Level 4 hospital in Queensland,” she told the convention.

"It serves the most rapidly growing population in the state.”

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said the convention provided an opportunity for locals to have their voices heard.

"On the weekend we were delighted that as local branches and local members we were able to move and debate motions that are important to the region,” he said.

"While resolutions are not binding, they give a critical insight into local issues and potential projects.”

Mr Bennett said he also supported calls for a high school at Bargara.

"Long-term advocate and president of the Burnett Heads Progress Association Chris McLoughlin has consistently called for a high school at Bargara and I was delighted to support the motion and to see it supported by the grassroots members,” he said.

Mr McLoughlin said he was passionate about advocating for the school.

"The Queensland Schools Planning Commission previously identified that a state high school was needed at Bargara by 2021,” he said.

"As a parent and member of the community I am thankful for the assistance our local MP Stephen Bennett has offered as we have pursued a commitment to build the high school.

"To have the LNP State Convention support a high school at Bargara is a great step forward and I hope families across the Coral Coast can add their voices to asking the Queensland Government to commit to its construction.”

Other significant items discussed included a trial of electricity tariffs for irrigators, strengthened veterans' policies and the continuation of flood-proofing for the region.

Bundaberg's LNP candidate David Batt said he was glad to have put forward suggestions for the region.

"I'm proud to be part of an LNP grassroots team and put forward a number of recommendations on behalf of the Bundaberg community, including flood mitigation measures and the importance of a new hospital,” he said.

"I was able to speak first-hand to the need for further support for flood mitigation measures from my position as local recovery co-ordinator of the 2013 flood event and it was fantastic to see the membership from across the state overwhelmingly support both these motions even though they were Bundaberg specific issues.”

Motions carried at the convention aren't binding but provide insight into the wants an needs of the local communities throughout the state.