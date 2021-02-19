LNP backs farmers over Labor water pricing scheme

Deb Frecklington has voiced her concerns regarding Labor’s water pricing policy. Photo/File

The LNP is joining farmers in calling for an end to the uncertainty over the state's water pricing policy.

Under the current scheme, neighbours are paying different prices for the same water, simply because they choose to plant a different crop.

Shadow Minister for Water and Regional Development Deb Frecklington said the scheme was unfair.

"To make matters worse we know the Labor Government doesn't have any detail on how its water election promise will be implemented," Ms Frecklington said.

"Farmers in the Mackay region will also be forced to pay more for water from 1 July, despite the Government's election promise to make the scheme fairer.

"This sham election promise puts more than 7,200 sugar industry jobs in the Mackay region at risk.

"The LNP will always support a policy that delivers cheaper water for farmers.

"Water price discounts should apply to all farmers regardless of what crop farmers choose to farm."

