LNP and Labor face off over 'sacked' firefighters

Queensland Minister for Police Mark Ryan.
Queensland Minister for Police Mark Ryan.

LABOR has rejected claims it's sacked firefighters from the North Coast region ahead of one of the worst bushfire seasons in recent memory, instead accusing the LNP of scaremongering.

Police, Fire and Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan said the "disgusting” claims had no substance.

"There have been no cuts to our cuts to our fire service,” Mr Ryan said.

"The only people who wanted to cut the fire service was the LNP.”

Opposition fire spokesman Tim Mander also claimed the new ambulance and fire station was an LNP project.

"This project would not have been possible if it wasn't for the tireless campaigning by former LNP Bundaberg MP, now mayor, Jack Dempsey,” Mr Mander said.

"The LNP allocated the money for this project in the 2014/15 state budget.”

Mr Ryan said the LNP committed to spend $1 million to the project, but never did with budget documents showing the LNP only spending $50,000.

"This is a $7 million project,” Mr Ryan exclaimed.

