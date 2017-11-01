News

LNP and Batt to fight fruit fly curse

The Queensland Fruit Fly
LNP candidate for Bundaberg David Batt started the day wobbling a board at Kendalls Flat.

The former police officer and Bundaberg councillor was drumming up support for his campaign to passing motorists.

Late yesterday he dropped his first local promise for Bundaberg.

Mr Batt announced if the LNP took government they would back a research program to eradicate fruit fly and silverleaf whitefly in the region.

The move could open a multitude of export market opportunities for local growers and increase productivity and jobs across the agriculture industry in Bundaberg.

Mr Batt said an LNP Government would provide $1.5 million for Bundaberg Fruit & Vegetable Growers and CQUniversity to develop a management plan to rid the region of the two pests.

"Eradicating fruit fly and silverleaf whitefly would open many more market opportunities for growers to export fruit and veggies interstate and overseas,” Mr Batt said.

"It would add millions of dollars to our region's economy, boost business and create jobs.

"Ridding the Bundaberg region of fruit fly and silverleaf whitefly is all a part of our plan to Build a Better Queensland by building a better Bundaberg.

"The only way eradication of fruit fly and silverleaf whitefly will occur is if you vote for the LNP.”

Mr Batt said a vote for anyone other than the LNP would see a return of the do-nothing Labor Government which has the wrong priorities and has taken the people of Bundaberg for granted.

"Only the LNP has the fully-costed, common-sense programs to create jobs and diversify the Queensland economy by focusing on our six economic drivers, including agriculture,” he said.

