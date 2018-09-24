LNP: '400 give up looking for jobs across Wide Bay'

The LNP says more than 400 people have given up looking for work in Wide Bay.

UNEMPLOYMENT has risen to 9.2 per cent across the Wide Bay with an additional 400 locals "giving up looking for work in the last month”, Queensland shadow treasurer Tim Mander says.

Mr Mander said people across the region wanted jobs, "but they can't get them due to the mismanagement of Queensland's economy under Annastacia Palaszczuk.”

"It's unacceptable that Wide Bay's unemployment rate is 9.2 per cent,” Mr Mander said.

"Worse still, Wide Bay's youth unemployment rate is 25.1 per cent.

"Labor's economic mismanagement has driven down business confidence and driven away business investment, and the impact on jobs in Wide Bay is plain to see.

"There are 11,500 people who can't land a job in Wide Bay and 400 additional locals have given up looking for work in the last month.”

However, a spokesman for the Queensland Government accused the Opposition of "talking down Wide Bay and Queensland”.

"While the LNP continues to talk down Wide Bay and Queensland, we're investing in the regional economy, attracting investment and jobs,” the spokesman said.

"177,500 new jobs have been created in Queensland since we came to office, including 2100 in Wide Bay over the past year.

"Our Back to Work program, which the LNP said they'd scrap, has supported 2783 people in Wide Bay to get back into the workforce, including 1733 young people.”

He said Wide Bay school leavers would also have access to free TAFE courses over the next two years - helping them to get the skills needed to access work.

"The more jobs we create the more word spreads that the economy is improving and the more people join in the search for work,” the spokesman said.

He said Australian Bureau of Statistics data released this past week showed Queensland was once again leading an interstate migration boom with more than 20,000 alone moving from NSW to Queensland for a better life.