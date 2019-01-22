Hewitt snubs Kyrgios for Davis Cup

Nick Kyrgios has been left out of the Davis Cup team. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

NICK Kyrgios has been left out of Australia's Davis Cup qualification tie in Adelaide next week - just as he predicted.

Lleyton Hewitt has reportedly informed the world No.52 that he will not be required for the revamped format against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Under the new Davis Cup format Australia must beat Bosnia and Herzegovina to qualify for the new Davis Cup finals, to be played at the end of the 2019 season in Spain.

Kyrgios last week predicted he would be overlooked in favour of Alex de Minaur, John Millman, Alex Bolt, Alexei Popyrin and John Peers.

Kyrgios' selection snub comes just days after he denied a rift with Hewitt and the two-time slam champion conceded that Kyrgios had recently failed to meet his new performance and behavioural standards.

Kyrgios said there was "not really" a rift between him and Hewitt and replied "sure" when asked if he supports Hewitt as his skipper.

After losing in the first round of the Australian Open, Kyrgios also admitted he didn't expect to be picked for the tie having slipped behind de Minaur and Millman in the pecking order as he has free-fallen down the ATP Tour rankings.

Nick Kyrgios fell early in the Australian Open. Picture: Michael Klein

"I don't think I'd be picked," Kyrgios said after confirming that he would make himself available to play.

"There's a lot of good players right now. Obviously de Minaur, Millman, they're all playing great. There's a lot of depth, which is pretty good for us.

"I don't have a big deal with anything. I've always wanted to play Davis Cup. I love Davis Cup. If I don't play, I don't play. Like, I'm available. That's all I got to say. Like, what do you want from me?"

Kyrgios also whacked Hewitt in a cheeky social media post where he appeared to criticise his mentor over his decision to attend de Minaur's match at the Australian Open at the same time Millman and Matt Ebden were playing.

The Herald Sun's Leo Schlink on Tuesday reported Hewitt and Kyrgios have conducted positive conversations in recent days where they have come to an mutual agreement over Kyrgios' social media barb.

Hewitt said Kyrgios currently wasn't meeting the "cultural standards" set by Davis Cup coach Tony Roche and himself but the door remained open.

The former world No.1 said he wanted the Australian players to always give 100 per cent to the sport and also be great role models.

Lleyton Hewitt has had a rough week.

"You have to enjoy going out there and playing and what Nick said in Brisbane and not actually wanting to be there at the tournament, I think that hurts one of our Australian events," Hewitt said.

"Nick and I have had a great relationship but standards have to be set and the role I'm in you have to have standards.

"He's got some work to do to get up to those standards.

"All I want guys to do is commit to the sport, work hard and want to play for Australia and I don't think that's too much to ask."

The same report also states that Hewitt will not select himself to play doubles, just as Hewitt flagged in his press conference last week.