Living the dream in QLD

DREAM HOME: Bundy Queenslander showcasing the beautiful contrast of historical and modern design features.

THIS modern Queenslander incorporates the beauty of country charm and character.

Contemporary elements are showcased in this listing and preserves historical design features that a buyer would only discover in a Queenslander.

Sitting on top of a hill and almost one acre of land, residents of this spacious home will be exposed to a cool breeze.

Located directly across from the historical Fairymead House and overlooking Bundaberg’s beautiful Botanical Gardens, residents will take in the exquisite view from their spacious veranda.

Key features include the original red cedar antique doors, freestanding bath, wood fireplace and access to a laundry chute, below the bathroom vanity with two freestanding basins.

Featuring new carpets and a fresh paint job, the lucky homeowners can enjoy the historical beauty of a Queenslander, without the need for maintenance work.

The two-storey home includes four bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, an internal staircase, an airconditioned lounge room and a spacious kitchen that opens up to an outdoor server on the wraparound veranda.

This stunning property is located in a prime position, just 2.5km from the CBD and close to the hospital, parks and local schools.

Listed for the bargain price of $499,000, this property will not stay vacant for long.

Contact Sonia Hancock from Synergy Property Specialists on 0438 162 574, to arrange an inspection.