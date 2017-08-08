Living in car with gun and bullets

A BUNDABERG man who stole his father's credit card and spent more than $1600 was found by police living out of his car - with a gun and ammunition.

Why Kane Bird had the gun and bullets was not explained when the 28-year-old went before Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to 17 offences including nine counts of fraud, stealing, drug possession, possession of weapons including category H (short firearms 75cm and under in length) and having unauthorised explosives (ammunition).

Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said Bird had spent 59 days in custody and police sought a jail term of 12 months for the weapon offences.

He said at the time of the offences Bird was on bail for unrelated drug offences, later finalised in the District Court in June.

No offence dates were given in court and Sgt Burgess said the weapon was a short firearm 61cm in length.

"The question is why did he have the weapon. There is no lawful purpose,” Sgt Burgess said.

He acknowledged Bird did not have a large cache of bullets.

Defence lawyer Ryan Dwyer disagreed with a 12-month jail term, saying the offence had not been aggravated in the charge.

"I'm seeking that he doesn't return to custody”.

However, Magistrate Belinda Merrin said she was very concerned Bird had such a weapon at a time when he was involved with drugs.

"Drugs were the main issue and led to his offending,” Mr Ryan said.

"He got onto them in Melbourne and it got out of control here in Bundaberg.

"(His arrest) has been a blessing in disguise. He now has his family's support. Drug counselling is going well.”

She said Bird was now making real efforts to rehabilitate and was fortunate to have family support.

Bird was sentenced to six months jail for the firearm; four months jail for the fraud and stealing offences; and lesser sentences for the other offences, to be served concurrently.

His sentence was immediately suspended as he had served 59 days jail, the remaining four months to hang over his head for 12 months.