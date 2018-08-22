Living fit for royalty in top suburb

FOR Pamela and Rodney Downes their real estate dreams were simple.

Pamela longed to live on Mayfair Place just like out of a game of Monopoly. Rodney wanted to live in a castle. Thankfully both their dreams were realised with their Avoca residence.

Space definitely isn't a problem in this unique property as its original owner built the home to allow for space for her eight children with 10 bedrooms and even a unit out the back.

Attracted to the home right back in 2004, Pamela and Robert have worked to make the property their own and where possible give it some TLC to bring it to its former glory.

Pamela said before they saw this interesting house they hadn't originally considered Avoca as their ideal suburb to live, but now wouldn't consider moving.

"We love this house because it has given us through the years the space to raise our children; it even has a ballroom and let's face it with the inclusion of the pool we sometimes felt like we were living in our own resort,” she said.

"It was fun for our two youngest daughters to be raised in this house because, of course, it made them princesses.

"It still to this day remains novel to us that we have quite a lot of people driving past or stopping to take pictures of the house and our guard statue out the front that was modelled on Rodney.

"There is so much that we enjoy about Avoca, from the quiet street that we live on to the nice neighbours and it helps that we are only a short distance from a great variety of shops and can walk to the Brothers Club for a meal.”

Now with grandchildren and great grandchildren, there continues to be so much more that the Downes family can enjoy in Avoca, making it easy to see why homes are getting on average a price of $300,000.

There are a wealth of things that make Avoca stand out as a great place for families with local organisations such as the Bundaberg Church of Christ encouraging community engagement through their clubs for kids and teens, where parents are also welcome.

Avoca State School also has a proud heritage which has served its community since it opened in 1980.

There is definitely no shortage of shopping options in Avoca with Talkavan Street being a strip well known for a mixture of local operators and franchises and of course the well liked Reading Cinemas.

Avoca is also a suburb that seems to be a favourite with the retirement villages such as Sugarland Gardens which boasts being situated on 5.141 hectares of lush gardens in a park-like setting.

The appeal of Avoca and villages such as Sugarland Gardens is the closeness to hospitals, a medical clinic and adjoins Stockland Bundaberg Shopping Centre, as well as a host of other shopping, services and cinemas are also located nearby including Brothers Sports Club.

Another welcome addition to Avoca recently was the $320,000 upgrade to the Avoca recreation area that included a sealed pump track with off-road terrain.

Parks and gardens spokesman Bill Trevor said the track was suitable for bikes, skateboards and scooters and was delivered in time for the school holidays.

"The new pump track features over 200m of two metre-wide asphalt with a series of berms and low rollers, or round mounds and banked turns,” Cr Trevor said.

"The upgrade will be complemented by the planting of more shade trees around the track and the park.

"There are existing picnic facilities and playground equipment in the area with future plans for enhancement including a new car park and the installation of CCTV camera surveillance.”