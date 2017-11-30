Living abroad with Livingstone

ON SCREEN: Meet Livingstone Lingawa, one of eight international students studying in regional Australia chosen to be featured in the ABC Series Student life - Far from Home.

ON SCREEN: Meet Livingstone Lingawa, one of eight international students studying in regional Australia chosen to be featured in the ABC Series Student life - Far from Home. ABC

BUNDABERG will be in the spotlight of the nation after one of eight international school students, Livingstone Lingawa, appears on Student Life - Far from Home.

The ABC television series gives an insight to what it's like for students who are separated from family, friends and their own culture, and how they cope when far from home.

The series is a collaboration with Study Queensland and experiences of studying in regional places.

The third episode, Up and Away, is when the Bundaberg State High School student makes an appearance.

The Year 10 student is from Papua New Guinea and has a love for sport.

Although he had never played football until he arrived in Bundaberg he is now a star in the making.

"He might be shy in conversation but he's a fierce competitor on the field, playing school, state representative, and club footy for the Western Suburbs Junior Rugby League Club,” an ABC spokeswoman said.

"They refer to him as an introverted leader.”

"One of the main reasons I like Bundy, it just reminds me of home,” Livingstone said.

Livingstone is staying with his homestay mum, Kath Ellem and her family, who will also take in Livingstone's younger sister next year.

"It's a bit of a family tradition, two of Livingstone's brothers have also studied in Bundaberg,” Mrs Ellem said.