LIVESTREAM WATER POLO: Queensland Premier League
Livestreaming of the Queensland Water Polo Queensland Premier League continues from the Valley Pool today, with another six games accessed here.
Australian players like Knox, Rhys Howden, Abby Andrews, Gabrielle Palm, Alice Williams, Nic Porter and the best of the Queensland Thunder and club talent were competing across six clubs in rounds 3 and 4.
This website will continue livestream the semi-finals on November 8 (Gold Coast Aquatic Centre) and the November 22 grand finals (Valley Pool)
LIVESTREAM SUNDAY
Round 3
Premier League Women
10am: Carina Leagues Warriors Merlo Mermaids
11.15am: Barracudas v North Brisbane Polo Bears
12:30pm: Gold Coast v Sunshine Coast
Round 4
Premier League Men
1.45pm: Kawana v Barracudas
3pm: Gold Coast v North Brisbane Polo Bears
4.15pm: River City v Carina Leagues Warriors
LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE
SUNDAY:
Qualifying rounds from Valley Pool
November 8
Semi-finals from Gold Coast Aquatic Centre
November 22
Grand final from Valley Pool