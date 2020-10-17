Menu
Softball and Baseball

LIVESTREAM: Top softball action, Redlands v Redcliffe

Pam McKay
16th Oct 2020 1:41 PM | Updated: 17th Oct 2020 8:07 AM
THE action continues over the weekend at the Queensland open women's softball championships in Rockhampton.

Eleven teams from across the state are taking part in the championships, being played at Kele Park.

All games played on Diamond 1 are being livestreamed on this website (see schedule below).

The competing teams are: Brisbane Red, Brisbane White, Far North Queensland, Redcliffe, Redlands, Rockhampton A, Caboolture, Hervey Bay, Ipswich, Mackay, Rockhampton B.

 

Livestream schedule

Saturday (Diamond 1)

8am: Redlands v Redcliffe

10am Rockhampton A v Brisbane Red

Noon: Rockhampton A v Redlands

2pm: Brisbane White v Brisbane Red

4pm: Finals Team 3 v Team 6

6pm: Finals Team 1 v Team 2

Sunday (Diamond 1)

8am: Winner Game 1 v Winner Game 2

10:30am: Loser Game 3 v Winner Game 4

1pm: Winner Game 3 v Winner Game 5

brisbane caboolture far north queensland hervey bay ipswich mackay redcliffe redlands rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

