Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

LIVESTREAM: Watch Mundingburra candidates debate

14th Oct 2020 11:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The Mundingburra Sky News debate will go ahead without one candidate who was badly injured in a motorcycle crash.

Clive Palmer's nephew Martin Brewster is awaiting surgery after crashing his motorcycle during a ride out with mates in Longreach last week.

United Australia Party Mundingburra candidate and Clive Palmer's nephew Martin Brewster, pictured here in hospital after crashing his motorcycle in Longreach on October 5, 2020. Picture: Supplied
United Australia Party Mundingburra candidate and Clive Palmer's nephew Martin Brewster, pictured here in hospital after crashing his motorcycle in Longreach on October 5, 2020. Picture: Supplied

 

Mr Brewster has broken four ribs in six places, his leg above his knee and his ankle.

In today's Sky News debate, hosted by Peter Gleeson, Labor's Les Walker, LNP's Glenn Doyle and Katter's Australian Party's Alannah Tomlinson will have their say on Mundingburra's pressing issues.

Crime, jobs and the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will be hot topics.

Candidates will get to make a one minute opening pitch followed by the questions.

They will also make a 30 second final pitch.

The debate is held in conjunction with this website, which is hosting a number of similar events in the lead up to polling day.

The debate will be livestreamed at 12pm today.

editors picks queensland election 2020 queensland election 2020 debate

Just In

    Just In

      Fresh virus scare hits Qld

      Fresh virus scare hits Qld
      • 14th Oct 2020 11:12 AM

      Top Stories

        MISSING LINK: Water security to be more than a pipe dream

        Premium Content MISSING LINK: Water security to be more than a pipe dream

        News About 800m of new water main line will be laid between two reticulation services to meet future demands of local growth area.

        Woman clocked at 145km/h with two year old in back seat

        Premium Content Woman clocked at 145km/h with two year old in back seat

        Crime A woman was caught by police doing 45km/h over the speed limit on the Burnett...

        • 14th Oct 2020 11:00 AM
        1300 businesses a day rush to get JobKeeper payments

        Premium Content 1300 businesses a day rush to get JobKeeper payments

        Employment About 1300 Australian businesses a day are signing up to the Federal Government’s...

        Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.