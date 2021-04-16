Menu
Two gold medals are on the line on day 7 of the U18s men’s and women’s Hockey Championships.
Hockey

WATCH LIVE: U18 Australian Hockey Gold Medal Games

16th Apr 2021 6:30 AM | Updated: 8:44 AM
It's the final day of the U18s boy's and girl's Hockey Championships in Launceston, which means medals are on the line.

In the boy's competition NSWS will take on WA in the gold medal match while VIC plays QLD for bronze.

Meanwhile in the girl's tournament, QLD take on VIC for gold while NT play WA for bronze.

 

Watch live: 2021 Australian Hockey Championships - Bronze medal matches

 

 

Watch live: 2021 Australian Hockey Championships - Gold medal matches

 

SCHEDULE

UNDER 18 BOYS

Bronze medal 9am - Queensland v Victoria

Gold medal 10am - WA v NSWS

 

UNDER 18 GIRLS

Bronze medal 11.15am - NT v WA

Gold medal 12.15pm - Queensland v Victoria

 

STREAM ALL THE MATCHES LIVE FROM 9AM AET

 

Originally published as Livestream: U18 Australian Hockey Gold Medal Games

hockey livestream sport u18 championships

