Livestream track and field state titles: Athletes to watch

Wewill livestream Saturday's sprint finals and field events on day two of the Athletics Queensland Track and Field State Titles.

Our coverage is between 12.30pm and 4pm, featuring all the track action and field events.

Today we reveal the athletics to watch across the three day championships which start on Friday.

Alex Beck will be pushing for the 400m Olympic qualifier in the open men's 400m while Jack Geary is returning after a few years away. Impressive rookie Reece Holder has already qualified for world under 20 400m.

Joshua Cowley who, in the open long jump, has high class opposition from Olympic decathlete Cedric Dubler, Felix Jackson-King and Shemaiah James.

Ashley Moloney, who has qualified for the Olympics as a decathlete, will run the men's 100m where Zen Clark, the son of ex-Australian sprinter Darren Clark, Justin Cavanagh, Fejiro Omuvwie and possibly Jake Doran will compete.

Centenary Little Athletics junior Marissa Hanlon will be one to watch in the under 16 100m and 200m while Britney Ingr (under 17 sprinter) is very close to the world under 20 qualifiers and was picked in the Australian 4x100m under 20 relay squad.

Jessica Hall is an emerging talent in the girls under 17 400m who has dropped some big personal bests

Abby Craswell, T36, is a Queensland and Australian record holder in long jump.

In field events, under 18 discus and javelin thrower Kajsa Shield is one to watch, while in javelin she will be challenged by Angelina Tignani.

Hilal Durmaz is a brilliant prospect in the girls under 18 100m and 200m where competitors will be Abbie French and Abby Craswell (T36)

Txai Anglin is the junior Queensland 400m record holder out to win the under 18 400m.

Bendore Oboya with Ellie Beer. Picture. Phil Hillyard

Abby French: French is a under 18 athlete who has qualified for the world juniors in long jump

Ellie Beer: The junior 400m sensation looking to cement her spot in the Olympics open 400m individual or relay team

Elizabeth Moss: Striving for a high jump world junior qualifier

Kayla Newberry: Will be defending her state high jump title ahead of competing at the under 17 heptathlon nationals.

Alex Beck will be hoping to improve on his 200m time of 20.87 from December when he opposes Russel Nasir Taib, Zen Clark, Connor Diffey and Jack Payne in the mens 200m.

Abbie French full of concentration. Pic: Lizel Moore

Claudia Legge: Under 17 state and national javelin medallist

Cooper Schmidt and Fraser Symons: Young guns clashing in the open 400m hurdles

Watch for the lightning quick Kyle Bennett and Fraser Symons in 400m competition, where they will also confront Schmidt.

Tori West: In searching for a heptathlon Olympic qualifying performance, she will compete in the 100m, open hurdles and long jump

Toshi Butlin: Under 17 100m gold medallist and 200m state schools silver medallist.

Oscar Myers: The world Junior high jump representative looks hard to beat in the open mens high jump

Alex Beck: An open 400m exponent, Beck will look to further cement in place in the Olympic team

Alexi Champion: Under 17 high jumper former national and state medallist who is back in shape and looking hard to beat.

Isabella Harte will be hard to beat. .

Isabella Harte: The St Margaret's schoolgirl will be hard to hold out in both the under 17 1500m and 2km steeple.

Ella Wilson: A tremendous middle distance runner from Dalby, Wilson's father is a para Olympian. She runs open woman's 800m (2.10 minutes) and 1500m (4.22 minutes) despite being aged just 15.

Danielle Hills: A close friend of Ella Wilson, Hills is also an elite 400m, 800m and 1500m junior who will be aiming for a triple treat.

Craig Peyton: The 16-year-old is a tremendous 800m, 1500m and 3km performer who ran a time of 8:19 at the recent 3000m championships - after performing in a triathlon.

Adam Fogg and Callum Davies are both outstanding 1500m runners who will be at the states.

Brigid Mc Cormack, No.8 in pink, running with Jazelle Carter (both St Aidan's) and Mattea Pearsall (BSHS) in a recent shield meet. Pic: Lizel Moore

Jazelle Carter: The 15-year-old has been running quick 800m and 1500m times, including a lightning 2:10 minutes for a recent 800m.

Brigid McCormack: McCormack will compete in 400m, 800m and 1500m events, where she will be attempting world junior qualifying times.

Charles Best, Josh Fabiani, Denzil Perkins, Joshua Roach, Callum Weatherall-Stacey and Tom Hartley will race in a fabulous boys under 18 400m.

St Peters Lutheran College student Torrie Lewis Picture: Richard Walker

Tyson Bonney, who has already qualified for a world junior 400m position, also wants a place in the 200m. In the 100m and 200m watch for him, alongside Australian under 20 relay selection Jai Gordon, the in form Caleb Law and NSW athlete Jai McPherson competing alongside Bonney. Law has run a world junior games qualifier in the 200m.

Nudgee College's Ethan Petcos is a great talent in the high jump.

Charlie Carroll and Felix Jackson-King will compete in the under 20 long jump

Olivia Matzer, who is on the verge of world junior qualifiers, will be up against Francesa MacDonald and Stephanie Welsh in the under 20 100m and 200m events, while MacDonald will also compete in the 400m where Caitlin Lythgo will be out to impress.

In the thrilling open women's 100m and 200m, senior Australian representative Naa Anang may race in a return from injury, while Julie Brims, world junior qualifier Elly Buckholz, thrilling schoolgirl prospect Torrie Lewis and Tamara Hotten will compete. In addition, Isis Holt, T35, is a world record holder, a Para Olympian and Commonwealth Games champion over this distance.

Logan City's Lyvante Su'emai will have a busy state titles competing in the open shotput, discus and javelin, while Laylani Va'ai will be in the discus.

Ethan Grimshaw from Nudgee College is one to watch in the under 14 100m and 200m while another Nudgee student, Oscar Irankeje, is an outstanding talent in the under 14 400m and 800m.

Emmanuel Tagaloa is special talent in the boys under 16 100m and 200m.

Northern Territory product James Swao is a raw talent in the under 17 100m and 200m space while Blake Bonney is improving rapidly. In this division Toshi Butlin will take some beating while Swao is also one to watch in the 400m alongside Dylan Devine.

The under 18 100m field is white hot featuring Noah Carins, Kaleb Clark, Rory Easton, Callum Weatherall-Stacey and Ashley Wong.

Kaleb Clark, Ash Wong, Rory Easton, Noah Carins, Denzil Perkins and Josh Fabiani will make sure the under 18 200m is a great race.

Originally published as Livestream track and field state titles: Athletes to watch