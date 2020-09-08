Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
AFL

LIVE: AFLQ gala Helensvale vs Palm Beach Currumbin

by Andrew Dawson
8th Sep 2020 6:51 AM | Updated: 10:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

LIVE NOW: Senior males Helensvale SHS vs Palm Beach Currumbin SHS. After this game will be Park Ridge SHS vs Palm Beach Currumbin SHS from 11.30am.

The Australia Football League Queensland (AFLQ) SEQ Invitational Gala Day will continue today, with senior boys qualifying matches livestreamed.

It is day two of a four day gala carnival to see who qualifies for the finals on October 16-17.

The four days of games were being livestreamed here.

Yesterday, junior girls action saw Palm Beach Currumbin SHS, Pacific Pines SHS, Varsity State College and Woodcrest State College teams qualify for their finals.

Following today's game at Yeronga, Coorparoo AFC will host the senior females (Wednesday) and junior boys (Thursday).

Originally published as LIVESTREAM TODAY: AFLQ SEQ gala senior males

More Stories

Show More
afl australia football league queensland invitational gala day livestream seq sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BIG PLANS: 20 projects on the Bundaberg region’s radar

        Premium Content BIG PLANS: 20 projects on the Bundaberg region’s radar

        News FROM pubs to motels, a solar farm, health and child care centres and a fast food outlet, there’s plenty of change in the pipeline

        ‘Homes should be defended by guns’: Burnett KAP candidate

        Premium Content ‘Homes should be defended by guns’: Burnett KAP candidate

        News IT’S all guns blazing in the fight for the Burnett.

        • 8th Sep 2020 9:00 AM
        Ill-fated Space Shuttle Challenger’s connection to Bundy

        Premium Content Ill-fated Space Shuttle Challenger’s connection to Bundy

        News BUNDABERG is forever tied to the Challenger space shuttle disaster of the 1980s.

        UPDATE: Man, 49, stable after serious go-kart crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Man, 49, stable after serious go-kart crash

        News A MAN who suffered critical head and facial injuries in a go-kart crash a week ago...