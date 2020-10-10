WATCH LIVE HERE: SEQ AFL grand finals today (Field 1)
Two days, 19 matches, 17 clubs - prepare for SEQ AFL junior grand final action to be livestreamed at The Courier-Mail and our partner websites.
The bumper 48 hours of action starts at 8.30am from Yeronga with the opening bounce between Morningside Black and Sandgate Red in the under 12 grand final on field No.2, while Wilston Grange White clash with Aspley Cleveland at 9am on field No.1.
Then on Sunday, all eight grand finals will again be livestreamed.
SATURDAY FIELD 1 SCHEDULE
9am: Under 14 Wilston Grange White v Aspley Cleveland
10.45: Under 14 Jindalee Blue v Wests Juniors Maroons
12.30pm: Under 14 Narangba v Aspley Trost
2.15pm: Under 14 Springwood v Calamvale
4pm: Under 14 Morningside v Mt Gravatt Blue
SUNDAY FIELD 1 SCHEDULE
9am: Under 16 Mt Gravatt White v Morningside Red
10.45am: Under 16 Sandgate v Redcliffe
12.30pm: Beenleigh v Calamvale
2.15pm: Morningside v Mt Gravatt Blue