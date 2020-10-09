LIVESTREAM: SEQ AFL Footy’s grand finals tonight

Grand final day can be a moment for sheer joy. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

Three days, 20 matches, 22 clubs - that is what is ahead of us from tonight when the SEQ AFL junior grand finals will be livestreamed on this website

Friday's coverage leads into a bumper 48 hours of action, with all the thrills and spills and emotion associated with grand final days.

Tonight's coverage will start when the Wests Juniors play North Lakes and Aspley Hill (under 12s) take on the Victoria Point Himmelberg (under 13s) outfit.

Daisy Carter will be a player to watch for Wilston Grange.

Then on Saturday and Sunday, all 18 games will be livestreamed.

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

SEQ FINALS

Friday:

6pm: Under 13 girls Wests Juniors v North Lakes

7.45pm: Under 12 Aspley Hill v Victoria Point.

Saturday, Field 2:

8.30am: Under 12 Morningside Black v Sandgate Red

10.15am: Under 12 Yeronga Black v Mt Gravatt Blue

Noon: Under 12 Alexandra Hills v Coorparoo Navy

1.45pm: Under 12 Redcliffe v Kedron

3.30pm: Park Ridge v Jindalee

Saturday, Field 1:

9am: Under 14 Wilston Grange White v Aspley Cleveland

10.45: Under 14 Jindalee Blue v Wests Juniors Maroons

12.30pm: Under 14 Narangba v Aspley Trost

2.15pm: Under 14 Springwood v Calamvale

4pm: Under 14 Morningside v Mt Gravatt Blue

Sunday, Field 2

8.30am: Under 15 girls Morningside v Springwood

10.15am: Under 15 girls Sandgate v Jindalee

Noon: Under 17 girls Mt Gravatt v Wests Juniors

1.45pm: Under 17 girls Wilston Grange v Victoria Point Buzza

Sunday, Field 1

9am: Under 16 Mt Gravatt White v Morningside Red

10.45am: Under 16 Sandgate v Redcliffe

12.30pm: Beenleigh v Calamvale

2.15pm: Morningside v Mt Gravatt Blue

Two of the most successful clubs this season will be Wests and Morningside, with the Bulldogs fielding three teams on grand final weekend and the Panthers five sides.

There will be grand final jitters for Wests under 13 girls which has swept into the grand final unbeaten.

But the side will hope it is a case of third time lucky, with Wests twice being to the big dance over the last two season only to lose.

Leading the charge for Wests' girls will be:

Eva Sartor - smart and tough midfielder, regularly wins clearances and sends the ball inside 50

Edie McCabe - goalkicking key forward who can also push through the midfield

Emma Stringer - versatile ruck/ key defender, strong in the air and on the ground

Maddie Pfitzner - tall, athletic long kicking ruck/ key forward

Sammy Snowden - tough and fast rebounding defender/ midfielder

Wests under 17 girls will play their grand final on Sunday, with a number of key players in the side.

They include:

Ava Seton - A midfielder who dominates at stoppages and contested possessions

Madi Roos - A natural athlete who provides speed and outside run

Jade Somerville - A close checking defender who never loses a one-on-one contest

Abby Lennon - A creative small forward who knows where the goals are

On Saturday, the Magpies under 14 boys will sweep into action spearheaded by:

Rudy Dempsey - Clever midfielder with the ability to push forward and hit the scoreboard

Charlie Mills - Superb overhead, a poised midfielder with silky skills

Rudy Coulam - a hard at it defender who is an excellent reader of play with a raking left foot

Callum Vidler - a super competitive left-footer who loves a goal or two

The powerhouse Morningside club will have the under 12 Central Red Panthers going around on grand final day, with a number of players leading the side strong finish to the season.

Ben Famelli - powerfully built full forward with a prodigious long kick and uncanny goal sense

Zoe Petrides - lightning fast half forward, highly skilled and always keeps her feet at the contest

Jacob McInerney - aggressive centre half forward with strong hands and the ability to hurt the opposition by hand and foot on both sides of his body.

Luca Rochford - skilful ruckman who prides himself on his second and third efforts. Will get first hands on the ball in the ruck contest.

Harry Hudghton - dynamic midfielder, ferocious at the ball and a disciplined two way runner, regularly wins the ball at the clearance

Jack Fidler - dashing defender with the ability to break the lines with his run, carry and penetrating kick

On Sunday at 4pm, the Morningside Central Blue under 14s will play a Mt Gravatt outfit who have pushed the Panthers to the brink during the previous two clashes this season.

Key players for Morningside will be Sam Cormack, a versatile ruckman with a huge leap, onballer Tom Tasker, Baxter Ellis, Levi Ashcroft who drifts between being an onballer and key forward and power forward Kyah Moncur, Ethan Albury, Toby Hunt, Matt Robson, left footer Julian Cruice and backman Hugo Crawford.

The Panthers also have the under 15 girls Central Maroon Morningside team playing on grand final weekend.

Players to watch include Emily Maguire and Charlotte Blacker, team captains who both were able to read the game extremely well and clear the football with strong penetrating kicks, rookie Maya Strutton, Jenee Dunlop, ruck Mikayala James, Sienna McAlister, Molly Wilson who delivers the longest kick of the football in the team, the versatile Ellen McDonald, Jorja Osmond, midfielder Taylah Lee, Coco Garton and tall forward Abi Rogan- Benfer.

When the Morningside under 16 Central Maroon Morningside team hit the ground for Sunday's decider against unbeaten Mt Gravatt, they will look to the following players.

Tom Southon - a midfielder who is capable of running forward and impacting the scoreboard.

Monty Doorey - strong ruckman who has worked on his game all year and become one of the teams focal points.

Jamie Linnell - quick and creative with the ball in hand.

Nick Fraser - centre half back with a long ranging kick

Brock Rollason - tough onballer who gives everything at the contest.

Other key players include captain Hunter Mulder who has a beautiful penetrating left foot kick, Jasper Gricks, Nick Gulisano, first year player Mitch Lambert, full forward Jarred Mackenzie, wingman Cooper Westerhuis, Matt Forsyth, Elliot Bohl, Cooper McNamara and

Connor Lambert.

When Mt Gravatt will look to spoil Morningside's grand final party on Sunday afternoon in the under 16 boys clash, the Panthers will look to captain Ben McCarthy, Tanner Griffiths, Damien Martin, Liam Hude, Conan Trewin and Bryce Longland.

There was also some exciting news for Morningside ahead of the finals, with Ben McCarthy (under 16s) and Baxter Ellis (under 14s) winning League Medal in their age groups.

The Kenmore Bears girls will be represented on grand final day, with Megan Bradshaw leading the way by winning hard ball, centre half back Sienna Mc Donald marking strongly and Emily Hamilton tackling strongly.

The Wilston Grange Gorillas will have both the under 14 white boys and the under 17 girls on show.

The 14s will have speedy Bailey Nicholas, support ruckman Liam Nicholas, fearless wingman Max Brock, the cool and calm Thomas Cassell and the creative Aidan Taylor as prominent players. Taylor is reliable whether delivering to the forwards or rebounding from the backline.

In the women's grand final, watch for these key Wilston Grange players

+ Kadie Fletcher, a hard two way running midfielder who reads the play well.

+ Daisy Carter, strong inside midfielder that links up well, embraces the contest.

+ Charlie Mullins, can play anywhere on the park, knows how to kick a goal.

+ Grace O'Donnell, key defensive pillar, leads the oppositions best forward to the football.

+ Holly O'Flaherty, links well with midfielders, great user of the football.

+ Chloe Mulloy, extreme pace and toughness, never backs out of a contest.

+ Brooke Sheridan, knows how to use the forward line, sets up teammates well.

Beenleigh AFC president Mick Jordan said the club was delighted to see the under 16s qualify for the South West Division decider against Calamvale.

"The team has played well all year and looks like it's hitting form at the right time of the year. Fantastic effort by the team.

"They struggled for numbers early in the season after COVID but now look solid.

If they play their best footy they should be up for the challenge.''

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: SEQ AFL Footy's grand finals tonight